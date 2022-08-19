The Orchestra of Latin American Instruments and La Tenderness lead the weekend billboard

The weekend begins with the 40th anniversary of the Teresa Carreño Orchestra of Latin American Instruments and a concert on Saturday that mixes modern rhythms with contemporary ones. And on the same day there will be a function with free admission the tendernessdirected by Basilio Álvarez, in the Acoustic Shell, by Colinas de Bello Monte.

The Teresa Carreño Orchestra of Latin American Instruments will celebrate its four decades of history on Saturday, August 20 at 4 pm in the José Félix Ribas Hall, where it will present From the traditional to the contemporary. This concert goes with a repertoire that combines rhythms from different eras, by Venezuelan artists such as Ismael Querales, Trina Medina, Francisco Pacheco, Máximo Bogado, Edward Bodago, Antonio Arma, Yazer Samieri and Xiomara Pérez. Tickets: $10 and $20.

On the same August 20 at 7 pm at the Concha Acústica de Colinas de Bello Monte, the Skena Group will be with the tenderness, a romantic comedy by Alfredo Sanzol that had a successful season at Trasnocho Cultural. The director is Basilio Álvarez and the cast includes: Marcos Moreno, Carmen Terife, Daniel Rodríguez, Ani Lozada, Guido Villamizar and Ivanna Cordido, who play three women and three men who, for similar but opposite reasons at the same time, coincide in a desert island”. Free entry.

Today, tomorrow and on Sunday, August 21, the Rajatabla Foundation will present the last three functions of Petting, by the Catalan Sergi Belbel, graduation production of the final year students of the National Theater Workshop (TNT). Karolains Rodríguez directs this staging full of choreography and energy, in which 12 actors participate. Hours: Friday and Saturday at 5 pm, and Sunday at 4 pm Admission: $5.

Comedian Chris Andrade, a member of the popular Escuela de Nada podcast, returns to the country five years later to offer the public 1845, a stand up show that can be enjoyed on August 19, 20 and 21 at 8 pm at the El Hatillo Amphitheater. Tickets: $20 general and $35 VIP. The VIP ticket includes a meet & great after the event.

The Sala La Viga, of the Chacao Cultural Center, will receive on August 19, 20 and 21 The world of the Tales of the Gona Sisters, an interactive theater show for children that includes games, puppets and lots of fun with the actresses: Beusi Araque, Érika Gutiérrez and Ana Castelluci. Shows: Friday at 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm Tickets: $6.

Teresa Danza Contemporánea will be on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August at 6 pm at the BOD Cultural Center with Night Tales, a show that through dance recounts “fragments of a life that cannot be told in the brief space of the meeting”. Admission: from 27.16 bolívares.

the grouping Venezuela in Concert will meet at the BOD Cultural Center on August 21 at 11:30 am The group, made up of Williams Naranjo (violin and bandola llanera), Gustavo Figarella (guitar and bandola llanera), and Javier Arvelo (four), will be accompanied by Telésforo Naranjo (double bass) and José Antonio Naranjo (flute). Tickets: from $13.64.

Wednesday August 24 arrives on Netflix under firea television drama that centers on a group of firefighters who must balance their dangerous and stressful job with their personal lives.

nope! is a new science fiction movie that brings ancient UFO and alien stories to modern cinema. In this film, two townspeople must deal with a disturbing discovery that will change their lives forever. From August 25 you can see this feature film at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

On August 25 it also premieres at Cinex the abyssa tape that tells how a climber is chased by four murderers who catch her on a mountain and leave her on the verge of falling off a cliff.

Arden Cho stars race to success, where she plays a lawyer from a prestigious New York law firm who fights to be recognized and uphold her principles at all costs. This Netflix original series will be available on the platform from Friday, August 26.

Netflix will bring on August 26 the first season of Ludik, a new project of South African origin that is about a furniture salesman who is immersed in the underworld of the mafia, hitmen and drug traffickers. After involving his family in his dangerous life, he will have to take charge alongside old and new allies.

still on billboard

In the Teatro Trasnocho is I lose the will to live, a room where seven friends meet thanks to Eugenia, who invites them to her house for the first time, but the night does not go as they expect. Julián Izquierdo Ayala and Andrea Levada are in charge of directing; in the cast are: Marilia Fernández, Ana Lucía Moreira, Samantha Esqueda, Sarah Fuchs, Merche Páez, Julián Izquierdo Ayala, Deborah Urgelles and Gabriela Quijada. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

The comedy single, written and directed by Reinaldo Navas, can be seen at the BOD Cultural Center on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm Fabiola Arace, Bárbara Arez and Margareth Aliendres play three women with very different personalities who share their experiences in love. Tickets: from 78.98 bolívares onwards.

Veronica Arellano and Luis Carlos Boffill star Back, in the Cultural Afternoon. This play is directed by Luis Alberto Rosas and is about how “after four years a pair of lovers meet again by chance”. Shows: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm Prices: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

ridiculous beauties, by José Simón Escalona, ​​can still be seen at Trasnocho Cultural. Performing: Raquel Yánez, Giogia Arismendi, Francisco Aguana, Michael Roa, Armando González and José Alberto Sánchez. Admission: adults $15 and children $5.

Patricia Castillo directs the pigeon house, a staging that seeks to reflect dysfunctionalities and family problems in a fun but profound way. Rossana Hernández, Francis Rueda, Patricia Ramírez, José Francisco Silva, Carlos Manuel González, Erick Palacios bring the characters to life. Shows: Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 6:30 pm Tickets: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

the comedy show Impromptu It continues in the Espacio Plural del Trasnocho Cultural on Fridays at 7 pm The show is based on the technique of theatrical improvisation used as a form of comedy. This proposal by the Akeké Circo Teatro group is produced by Lilver Tovar and directed by Jorge Parra. Tickets: $15.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the most recent film in the popular and successful Japanese franchise that stars Son Gohan, the son of the protagonist of the original series. It can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Bullet Train is the new movie starring Brad Pitt and Puerto Rican Benito Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny. It is the story of five assassins who are inside a bullet train bound for Tokyo and whose paths cross.

“A town of cats is in danger and an unexpected hero emerges to help them: a dog named Hank!”, This is the synopsis of the samurai dogthe new animated film that arrives at Cinex to amuse and entertain the little ones in the house.

the black phone is an adaptation of the homonymous story written by Joe Hill, son of the famous novelist Stephen King. The psychological horror suspense film tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a mysterious killer who has been stalking his town for a long time.

Marvel’s popular superhero Thor returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

Austin Butler stars Elvis, the Warner Bros film that chronicles the singer’s life from his rise to fame to stardom. One theme the film explores is Presley’s complicated relationship with his agent, played by Tom Hanks. The film can be seen in Cinex theaters.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the life of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.