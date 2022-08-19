The Oaxacan mezcal that Maluma wants to make famous outside of Mexico

Maluma celebrates with Moisés Guidni, from Casa Lumbre, the launch of his Contraluz mezcal (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Contraluz).

If artists have learned anything, it is to diversify when it comes to business. Whether in fashion, beauty, tourism and even spirits, you have to grow and find a plan B that is there when the popularity is not the same. Colombian Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known worldwide as Maluma, also shares this vision and now has his own brand of mezcal.

Maluma’s new business is nothing improvised. Quite the contrary. The singer did a lot of research and took his time before announcing that he is already the co-owner of Contraluz, a mezcal produced in Tlacolula (Oaxaca). Already last year, on a visit to Mexico, the interpreter of ‘Felices los cuatro’ took the opportunity to visit various municipalities in Oaxaca such as San Felipe del Agua and Valle de Tlacolula de Matamoros, and get to know the process of how this drink is made alcoholic beverage made from maguey.

The Colombian artist produces his mezcal in Tlacolula, Oaxaca (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Contraluz).

Maluma’s idea is to publicize the benefits of mezcal outside of Mexico, which is why he made the Contraluz announcement at a meeting with the press in New York. Although the drink already has national distribution in its country of origin, the artist’s goal is for it to be a success on the other side of the Atlantic.

“There are many beautiful and important things that we Latinos have to expand worldwide. I am exporting my art worldwide and if I can export other things apart from music, then I am happy to do so,” he said of his mezcal.

Just a week ago Maluma shared the news of his new venture on his Instagram profile. “DREAMS IF THEY COME TRUE! I present to you my new son #CONTRALUZ @mezcalcontraluz, a work of months that today we can present to the whole world with pride and emotion. This is the first crystalline mezcal that goes on the market and being the owner and image of the It leads me to think that nothing is impossible in this life. It is the beginning of a new stage and I hope that you are my accomplices. NOW YES… LET THIS ADVENTURE BEGIN! #ALifeInContraLuz 21+ to enjoy!”, he wrote in his message .

The singer has taken his business very seriously, to the point that this week he was in Oaxaca personally promoting his mezcal within the framework of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week that takes place in the city. There, he walked through some streets accompanied by one of his dogs and some bodyguards, but he had the opportunity to share with his fans, residents and tourists to emphasize his message that mezcal is inspiration for Latinos and reflects their culture and power in the world.

However, he explained that this is a “side project” for him, that music continues to be his priority and that liquor is part of a business expansion that includes a clothing line, a horse farm, a fragrance and an audiovisual production company.

Contraluz is a crystal clear mezcal that is produced in Oaxaca. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Contraluz)

Contraluz is a 100 percent handmade crystalline mezcal that is not produced in large volumes. According to its technical sheet, “it has notes of green agave, citrus, vanilla and dried fruit, with a cooked agave finish; smooth entry, developing notes of cooked agave, vanilla and cocoa, sweet aftertaste and long permanence”. Before being bottled, it is aged for six months in American oak barrels and then filtered with activated carbon. The 700 mm bottle is close to 1,000 Mexican pesos.

Other great figures of the show have already found a good business in Mexican liquors, but they have all done so with tequila. The list includes names like George Clooney (Casamigos), Daddy Yankee (El Cartel), Carlos Santana (Casa Noble), Justin Timberlake (Sauza 901) and Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” (Teremana). Maluma is the first to take a risk with mezcal, a drink that has become fashionable again in Mexico and now seeks to conquer the world.