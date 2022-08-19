The game arrived today on the Valve platform and has already become a trend. Also, it is available at a discount.





Steam received a new game in the last hours and, in less than a day, became a trend in the platform of games of PC. This RPG, which already has thousands of players, has an introductory discount for a limited time.











The newly released action RPG that’s all the rage on Steam

Thymesia it came out today and, in a few hours, became trending on PC platform. With thousands of players, the title is shaping up to be a huge success. This RPG also It has an unmissable launch offer: with a 10% discount, which will be available until August 25, 2022, it can be purchased for ARS$1,079.10.

What is Thymesia about, the new game that is trending on Steam

this game of role of action stands out for its particular combat system: it is Quick Y complexsince you will have to face your enemies through pests. After the alchemywhich was the main element of the kingdom, rose in price, everything was chaos. The Kingdom of Hermes, where the game is set, seems to be lost due to this problem, and only the memories of Corvus they can save it. The memories of him were spread throughout the Kingdom, so recovering them will not be easy, and everything will get complicated with the dark secrets that are discovered as the game progresses.

Thymesia, the new game that is all the rage on Steam







