the new disease in India that infects boys and girls – El Financiero

The world is still suffering from the economic, social and health ravages of COVID-19 pandemic; however, one new disease has emerged in the India and mainly affects children under 5 years: the tomato flu.

According to The Lancetthis rare viral infection is in a state endemic and it is considered that not life threatening; however, this virus manifests itself with similar symptoms to those of SARS-CoV-2:

Fever

Fatigue

body aches

Skin rash

Despite this, it is important to clarify that tomato flu is not related to COVID-19. Tomato disease could be a secondary effect of the chikungunya fever or of dengue in children instead of a viral infection.

The virus could also be a new variant of viral hand, foot and mouth diseasea common infectious disease that mainly affects children aged 1 to 5 years and immunocompromised adultsand some case studies have even shown hand, foot, and mouth disease in immunocompetent adults.

Tomato flu is a self-limited disease and there is no specific drug to treat it.

Origin of tomato flu

Tomato flu was identified for the first time in the district of Kollam of Kerala the May 6, 2022 and, as of July 26, 2022, local government hospitals have reported more than 82 children under 5 years of age with the infection.

The other affected areas of Kerala are wide, Aryankavu Y Neduvathur.

This endemic viral disease triggered an alert to the neighboring states of Tamilnadu Y Karnataka.

Furthermore, the Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar has reported that 26 children (1 to 9 years old) have the disease in Odisha.

To date, apart from Kerala, Tamilnadu and Odisha, no other region in India has been affected by the virus. However, the Kerala Health Department is taking precautionary measures to control the spread of the viral infection and prevent its spread in other parts of India.

Tomato flu symptoms

The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to chikungunyaincluding high fever, rashes Y severe joint pain.

Tomato flu got its name from the red blistering rash Y painful throughout the body that gradually increase until reaching size of a tomato.

These blisters are similar to those seen with the flu virus. monkey pox in young individuals.

Skin rashes also appear with tomato flu causing skin irritation. As with other viral infections, other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches Y flu-like symptomswhich are similar to those manifested in dengue.

In children with these symptoms, molecular and serological tests are performed to diagnose dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes; Once these viral infections have been ruled out, tomato virus contraction confirmed.

Treatments vs. the tomato flu

Because tomato flu is similar to chikungunya and dengue, as well as hand, foot and mouth disease, the treatment is also similar; namely:

Isolation

Rest

many liquids

A sponge of hot water to relieve irritation and rashes

Paracetamol supportive therapy is required for fever and body aches

Other symptomatic treatments

Children are at higher risk of exposure to tomato fluas viral infections are common in this age group and are likely to spread through the close contact.

Young children are also prone to this infection by wearing diapers, touching dirty surfaces, and putting things directly in their mouths.

Given the similarities to hand, foot, and mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and preventedtransmission could have serious consequences by spreading to adults as well.