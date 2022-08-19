The movies about Coco Chanel to know her legacy in fashion

gabrielle chanehebetter known as Coco, is one of the most important fashion designers in history, as well as one of the the most influential women of the 20th century.

His legacy transcended with iconic pieces As the little black dressthe Tweed suit, among others. It was also thanks to her that women began to wear pants on a regular basis, which were previously only considered for men.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Another of his legacies is the famous perfume Chanel N5which has been sold around the world for 100 years and has had celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Marion Cotillard.

The transcendence of Coco is indisputable and more than a century after her birth, we remember the essential films to learn more about her life.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Coco before Chanel

In 2009 the renowned French actress Audrey Tautou gave life to the legendary designer, in this film that recounts the beginnings of Chanel, a young woman who lived in a lower-class family and managed to rise through her talent to the top of Parisian society.

The film grossed more than 50 million dollars worldwide and was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best costumes.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Coco Chanel: from poverty to glamour, the life of a fashion icon

The BBC released a documentary focused on Coco’s career, as well as the legacy she left in fashion, which has made Chanel one of the most legendary brands of all time. She also talks about her dark past when she was a spy and collaborated with the Nazis.

Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky

Also released in 2009, this film focuses more on the designer’s love life, specifically her relationship with acclaimed Russian composer Igor Stravinsky in Paris in 1920, the year the iconic Chanel No. 5 was created. .

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Coco Chanel

In 2008 this movie was released for television that focused on Coco’s life when she was already a mature and consecrated woman.. Shirley MacLaine was in charge of playing Chanel and was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on the film.

might interest you