The most iconic medium haircuts in history

Don’t make the mistake of thinking the medium cut both for the undecided: in reality it is smart and versatile, perfect for telling the thousand facets of style possible, expressing different personalities. It is no coincidence that he has been chosen by many divas over the years, making him their signature look, which over time has earned the nickname of iconic. More or less long helmets, defined strings, fringes and bangs, and natural curls accompanied bright colors that amplified their fame, making them unique and desired by everyone. Easy to copy and reinterpret, i iconic medium haircuts they are the inspiration most appreciated by women of all ages, practical but really glamorous.

The most iconic medium haircuts ever to be inspired even today



Jennifer Aniston and her The Rachel, the medium layered cut par excellence

NBCGetty Images

The photo of this cut was brought by literally millions of hairdressers around the world to be copied and still today it does not stop inspiring with various and possible variations (see the very trendy sachel). Jennifer Aniston marked an era with this super sleek look designed for her by Chris McMillian, becoming the style archetype of the 90s. but to be replicated only if you are smooth.

All Raffaella Carrà’s helmets

Raffaella Carrà she goes from very young from her natural brown to blond gradually, first more golden then platinum, and then she will never leave it. In the middle, various and possible reinterpretations of the helmet: with side line, scaled cut, even, with tuft, arched fringe and finally straight, playing with lengths. Her bob has become the connotative feature of her, simply iconic of her.

Marilyn Monroe, eternal icon

Sunset BoulevardGetty Images

Difficult to give a definition of the character of Marilyn, which more than an icon has turned into a myth, a symbol of an era wrapped in a golden patina to hide the harshness of the entertainment world, especially for a woman. Fragile and perhaps a victim of events, she lent her face and hair to tell the story of the fabulous Hollywood of the 50s, and her perfectly coiffed and never too long golden hair was part of her role. That cut and look are so recognizable that they are instantly associated with her, in all of her timeless beauty of her.

Angela Davis’ cut symbol of rebellion and freedom

Alain NoguesGetty Images

Angela Davis she is one of the most famous and committed American activists, who started her activity in the 60s, distinguishing herself for her strong positions and for her being always at the forefront. She is an intellectual passionate to whom several songs have been dedicated (such as Sweet Black Angel of the Rolling Stones), he has always proudly worn his afro hair to the natural, claiming the right to be himself and not to be ashamed of his own ethnicity and his own culture. No to chemical straightenings imposed to be accepted, yes to curls. More than an iconic cut, his is a struggle for freedom and equality.

Anna Wintour and the bob with the sharpest bangs ever

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Ruthlessly geometric, the helmet of the most American of the English women Anna Wintour has now become an integral part of her glamorous look, indeed, of her character. Connotative of a determined personality that does not allow hesitation, he is now a symbol of power and class. Iconic in its being recognizable and to be copied if you love a rigorous style but with personality.

The elegance of a diva like Sophia Loren

Harry LangdonGetty Images

Sophia Loren is special for her mix of sensuality, class, detachment and humanity. Out of the ordinary beauty, she has never touched excesses with her look, finding herself perfectly at ease with a softly wavy mid-length cut, which she has shortened slightly over the years. The detail of her that made it iconic is that enveloping mahogany brown that gives the look a touch of softness.

Curls and bangs, the Jennifer Beals look for Flashdance super 80s

Images PressGetty Images

When very young Jennifer Beals he recited in Flashdance he didn’t know he was going to write pop culture history. The film was released in theaters in 1983 best representing the coolness of the era, including its medium curly cut with bangs. A very trendy cut today, slightly less voluminous but equally defined, also thanks to the many products available today for perfect styling.

Geri Halliwell’s fiery red medium cut

Tim RoneyGetty Images

Today Geri Halliwell, in her early fifties, is a super chic English lady, but her refined blonde-red hair does not completely deny her iconic look when she played the role of Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls. At the time she wore a very scaled medium cut, as the 90s wanted, of a bright fiery red combined with a contrasting platinum face framing, always as the trends dictated. Iconic in its freedom to express a flamboyant and transgressive style, this is girl power!

Miley Cyrus’ mullet, this is how a trend is relaunched

Kevin MazurGetty Images

If today the mullet is back among the coolest cuts we owe it to Miley Cyrus: it was she who in 2020 showed off a medium cut deliberately inspired by that of David Bowie, which then spread in the 80s. Today it is less geometric and updated to contemporary aesthetics, without however losing that rock and alternative spirit that distinguishes it. Revised and corrected in many different ways, it is certainly one of the cuts of the moment, but the cool reference point remains that of Miley.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The novel holidays of writers READ NOW Mini guide for solo travelers READ NOW