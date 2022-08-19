The millionaire purchase of Dwayne Johnson that shakes the entire United States

We are talking about the purchase of 1.5 million dollars with which Dwayne Johnson surprised the entire United States. Next, we will reveal the Ferrari of so many 500 units in the world that the actor drives. Swipe and find out more!

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has had a long career as a professional wrestler in WWE, a career that he left behind to dedicate himself to the artistic world, more specifically to acting in movies. His debut on the big screen was in The Scorpion King in 2002. A curious fact about his premiere was that he received a payment of 5.5 million dollars, a world record for an actor in his first leading role.

“The Rock” has accumulated many achievements throughout his career. His achievements as a wrestler include ten World Championships, twice WWE Intercontinental Champion and five times World Tag Team Champion.. While in his short artistic career we can highlight performances in “GI Joe: Retaliation”, “Fast & Furious 6”, “Pain & Gain”, among others. Fact that undoubtedly makes him one of the most recognized people in the world of entertainment.

On this occasion, we will thoroughly detail its most exclusive vehicle. We are talking about his Ferrari LaFerrari, a supercar with the best features located at the top of the Ferrari range. It has a hybrid mechanics and rivals models like the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder. Its total weight is 1,255 kg, thus conforming to 59% of the weight on the rear axle and 41% on the front axle.

As for its mechanics, we can find two engines. An atmospheric V12 block that develops a power of 800 horsepower with a maximum torque of 700 Nm. While on the other hand we have an electric motor with 163 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, which allows him to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and a maximum speed of 350 km/h. The most brutal that the actor drives!

As we could find out from Tork, only 500 units were produced of this same model at a value of… Are you ready? 1.5 million dollars! Incredible how “The Rock” was able to take over such a desired and scarce asset in the entire world at a truly chilling figure. A fact that undoubtedly made the entire United States tremble.