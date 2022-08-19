The letter revealed: the message Michael Schumacher received from Mika Hakkinen

In December, it will be nine years since the world of motorsports and sports in general came to a standstill after learning of the accident he suffered. Michael Schumacher while skiing in the French Alps in Maribel. Since that day, several Formula 1 stars have announced their support for the family in the midst of a difficult situation to cope with, but now a letter written by his arch-rival has been revealed.

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher They staged one of the best rivalries in history that could have been above the single-seaters. The Finn and the German were two drivers who left life on the track with dangerous manoeuvres, but once off it they shared a truly surprising level of trust and mutual respect.

Mika Hakkinen won the final Suzuka race in 1998

For this reason, the former McLaren driver decided to write a letter to the Kaiser to offer him support and remember when he suffered an accident at the 1995 Australian Grand Prix where he had a tire failure that led to him going into a barrier at a higher speed. at 120mph. That writing was leaked and it was possible to know the words that Hakkinen dedicated to it.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker