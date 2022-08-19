The letter revealed: the message Michael Schumacher received from Mika Hakkinen

In December, it will be nine years since the world of motorsports and sports in general came to a standstill after learning of the accident he suffered. Michael Schumacher while skiing in the French Alps in Maribel. Since that day, several Formula 1 stars have announced their support for the family in the midst of a difficult situation to cope with, but now a letter written by his arch-rival has been revealed.

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher They staged one of the best rivalries in history that could have been above the single-seaters. The Finn and the German were two drivers who left life on the track with dangerous manoeuvres, but once off it they shared a truly surprising level of trust and mutual respect.

Mika Hakkinen won the final Suzuka race in 1998

For this reason, the former McLaren driver decided to write a letter to the Kaiser to offer him support and remember when he suffered an accident at the 1995 Australian Grand Prix where he had a tire failure that led to him going into a barrier at a higher speed. at 120mph. That writing was leaked and it was possible to know the words that Hakkinen dedicated to it.

“His accident is now just another challenge. You have to fight hard, just like we fight on the track. As you know, I myself had a serious head injury in the past. But I survived with the help of my family and friends and the professional support of the doctors. I am sure that you will also get this help”, expressed the Finn in an emotional letter to Michael Schumacher that he is still in the process of recovery and the family provides very little information about his state of health.

The Kaiser won seven world titles throughout his career

State Prize of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia

The former Ferrari driver, while fighting for his life, was awarded by the city of Cologne -Germany- and during the delivery, his wife Corinna was presented along with his daughter Gina María and the president of the FIA ​​and former team leader, Jean Todt where when they went up to the podium to say a few words of thanks they broke down in tears.

“I am proud to call Michael my friend and to have a very close friendship with his family. Thanks to his victories and successes, he went from modest conditions to become a true citizen of the worldwho worked closely with people from many different cultures,” Todt said before leaving the stage.