The invisible agent will have its own universe: sequel with Ryan Gosling and spin-off in progress

the unseen agent (The Gray Man), the new bet of Netflix for action movies with overtones of spy thrillers starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms in charge of the brothers Russian (Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame), will expand with its own cinematic universe. So much so, that it has been confirmed sequel starring Ryan Gosling, again under the orders of Joe and Anthony Russo, along with a spinoff by the writers of deadpool.

The Russo’s The Gray Man expands its franchise

Thus, after the good reception of the unseen agent With a practically simultaneous release in theaters and Netflix -and a not inconsiderable score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes-, the streaming platform has not hesitated to once again trust the Russo brothers to direct a sequel starring Ryan Goslingalso with the co-writer of the first part Stephen McFeely.

Based on a series of novels spy thriller First published in 2009 by Mark Greaney (with a total of 11 more on the way), the Russos have plenty of material to adapt. The Russos themselves have reacted to Netflix’s announcement: “The public reaction to The Invisible Agent has been phenomenal. We are very grateful for the enthusiasm that fans around the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of a expanded universeand we’re thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second project that we’re excited about.”

For its part, the spin-off, whose title has not been confirmed, will have a script by Paul Wernick Y Rhett Reesemovie writers dead pool. At the moment there is no release date for both projects. The action movie that we will see in 2023 and in which the Russos act as producers (with Joe as co-writer) is Tyler Rake 2starring Chris Hemsworth.

Source | Netflix