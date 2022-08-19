The incendiary photo of Kanye West after the break between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: “He is dead”

Lcontroversy is served. The relationship between kim kardashian Y Peter Davidson it came to an end after nine months and, although they remained friends, all the spotlights pointed to one person. And no, they were neither kim neither Peterotherwise kanye-westex-husband of the influencer.

The artist, when he separated from kim kardashian and the model started dating the comedian, Post all kinds of photos on Instagram harshly attacking davidson. Not only him, colleagues from his program ‘Saturday Night Life’, his ‘enemies’ forming sides. Photos of all kinds. Even poems in which he spoke of his death.

Some publications that he later deleted, but that worried his followers because his mental health was not the best. However, the rapper preferred to leave these actions and leave Instagram… Until now.

‘Skete’ Davidson, “dead at 28”

First, a friend of Peter Davidson published a conversation between the humorist and ‘Ye‘, where he sent her photos in bed with Kim Kardashian, allegedly. Insults, attacks, disqualifications of all kinds that ultimately ended with the breakup of Peter Davidson Y kim kardashian.

The photo you uploaded today kanye-west is a cover of New York Times in which, opening the newspaper, a news item appears: ‘Skete Davidson dead at age 28’ (Pete Davidson dead at 28).

The hidden message to Kid Cudi

As if that were not enough, and if the viewer is curious, at the bottom of the cover there is a phrase with a special dedication to Kid Kudi. Cudi criticized ‘Ye”s behavior in regards to the relationship with kim kardashian with Pete Davidson. He automatically became an enemy of kanye.

In the sentence you can read: “Kid Cudi wanted to play at the funeral, but he’s afraid of bottles being thrown at him“. This phrase comes from the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, held in July of this year. Cudi replaced ‘Ye’ and people threw all kinds of objects at him, including bottles, in full concert. One of them impact directly on the singer’s face.