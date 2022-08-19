The Hunger Games reveals the first image of the prequel – Cinema and Tv – Culture

After the world knew the story of the ‘Mockingjay’ and the odyssey that its protagonist ‘Katniss Everdeen’ (played by Jennifer Lawrence) went through to win ‘The Hunger Games‘, now, his fans will be able to see on the big screen the origin of this story and the reasons that led to ‘Coriolanus Snow’ became the antagonist.

The prequel, which will capture the stories of ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’, It would have its premiere in the United States until November 17, 2023, but a first look at its main characters has already been revealed.

Precisely, In the image that was revealed you can see ‘Lucy Gray Baird’, who will be the tribute of ‘District 12’ during the tenth version of the hunger games. The character will be played by actress Rachel Zegler, who also had a leading role in the movie ‘Love Without Barriers’.

‘Lucy Gray’ will be the love interest of ‘Coriolanus Snow’, whose actor will be Tom Blyth from the series ‘The Golden Age’. He will be in charge of giving life to the 18-year-old version of the main villain and president of the Capitol that was seen in the first and second part of ‘Mockingjay’.

In this opportunity, his youth and the adverse situations he went through after his lineage vanished and his family faced misfortune in a post-war Capitol will be explored.

In the prequel, some points in common with the story that Katniss Everdeen lived, when she became the Mockingjay and reached the Capitol, will be addressed.

As if it were a prediction, ‘Snow’ will be the instructor of ‘Lucy Gray’because the young woman, like ‘Katniss Everdeen’, will be summoned to participate in the competition for survival and her particular way of singing will attract everyone’s attention during the harvest ceremony.

In the revealed scene, it is seen how the characters share a moment that seems calm, but according to the plot and the intervention of ‘Dr. Volumnia Gaul’, who is the main creator of the 10th annual hunger games, there will be quite a misadventure for the youth of the different districts.

The prequel’s villain will star Academy Award winner Viola Davis. She has expressed that she is “very excited” to see how the motivations of her character are reflected and the development that she will give to the film Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four films of the ‘Hunger Games’ and will be in charge of capturing the stories of the writer Suzanne Collins.

In addition to the first photo of the film project, a short preview was seen in June showing the ‘Mockingjay’ and a snake wrapped in the branch of a tree covered in melting snow, revealing the golden figures.

In the month of June, a first advance was known that allows him to notice the two emblematic figures of the prequel: 'The Hunger Games: the ballad of the songbirds and the snakes'.

