The Hunger Games: new cast and what we know about the prequel

In the first book of The Hunger GamesKatniss indirectly mentions Lucy Gray as the first winner from District 12, which is also her home. But that’s not all, the prequel novel of SuzanneCollins has many parallels between Katniss Everdeen and Lucy, plus offers several subtle hints that the two might even be distantly related.

Among other things, Lucy, like Katniss Everdeenis endowed with an extraordinary talent for singing and is the composer of the symbolic song “The Hanging Tree”, whose role is fundamental in the third film of The Hunger Games. Lucy also knows a lot about wild herbs, and in fact, the one Katniss is named after (also known as sagittaria) is especially dear to the new protagonist.

Who appears in the sequel to The Hunger Games?

Rachel Zegler will star in the new movie The Hunger Games. Niko Tavernise

Rachel Zeglerstar of the Oscar-nominated film West Side Storywill play the brave tribute Lucy Gray Bairdwhile the debutant Tom Blyth will assume the role of the young Coriolanus Snow.

It was also announced that the actress euphoria, Hunter Schaffer, will play Snow’s cousin and confidant, Tigerswho also makes an appearance in the final chapter of the films of The Hunger Games, like the flamboyant owner of a boutique. Additionally, Peter Dinklage will return as Casca Highbottom, mime to college dean Casca Highbottom, while Viola Davis has been cast as Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind behind the diabolical The Hunger Games.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is directed by Francis Lawrencewho is very familiar with the dark world of panema, since it was the direct one that brought three films of the saga to the big screen. Michael Lesslie was in charge of the final script.

When it premieres?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It will be released worldwide on November 17, 2023.

