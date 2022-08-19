bad bunny continues to reap success and recognition. Without going any further, this week it was revealed that she appears on the next cover of Magazine Harper’s Bazaarthus becoming the first Latin male artist to star on the cover of this publication in which he wears a white wedding dress, proving once again that he is not afraid to break stereotypes.

About his way of dressing and sense of fashion he speaks precisely in the interview he gave for the aforementioned magazine. “I always remember seeing the pieces with women’s clothing, and they always fit me much better, and they had so much different variety,” said the Puerto Rican.

But another of the most recognized faces in music also participated in this interview to talk about the fashion sense of the Bad Rabbit. That was Cardi-Bwith whom he has collaborated on the song “I Like It”.

“The way she transitioned into fashion, the way she dressed in drag in her music video even though Hispanic culture can be a little homophobic, she took a chance and instead of hurting her career, it did biggest,” said the New York rapper of Dominican origin, referring to to the video clip of “Yo perreo sola”.

But in addition to praising her way of dressing, the “WAP” singer also talked about her music.

“The fact that an artist as big as him can transition to trap, to salsa, to merengue, to whatever rhythm and genre he wants to do. There are so many different genres of music and yet the number one artist on Spotify It’s the damn Bad Bunny,” added Cardi B, who is always characterized by speaking without mincing words.

Cardi B herself echoed this interview on her social networks, specifically on Twitter, where she reposted the quote she said for the magazine and added: “Bad Rabbit, the greatest artist in the world.”

