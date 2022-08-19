The gift that Emma Stone still keeps from Andrew Garfield

When a relationship lasts for many years and finally breaks up, several people choose to return the gifts that their partner gave them. However, not all ties have to end on bad terms and there is still no contract in which gifts we received at a time that was thought of in a very special way have to be returned.

A very dear couple is the one they formed Emma Stone Y Andrew Garfield. Hollywood artists met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and they were in a couple between 2012 and 2015. Some of the promotional videos of the Marvel movies are enough to see the chemistry that both radiated, that they even had fun replicating the kiss scene in Saturday night Live with the participation of Chris Martinthe leader of Coldplay.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker