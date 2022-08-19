The fun camping trip of Chris Hemsworth and his little twins

australian actor Chris Hemsworthwho recently completed 39 years, he prepared his backpacks and those of his minor children Tristan and Sashathe twins of eight years, and they headed alone to a camp.

“Epic Camp”

“Trip of epic camp with my kids. Surf, fish, roast marshmallows and fight with kangaroos. There is nothing like it!” Chris Hemsworth wrote on his Instagram account, where he has almost 56 million followers from all over the world.

The actor who gives life to Thor was happy to spend a few days of pure relaxation and adrenaline with his twins and shared with his fans several postcards of those unforgettable moments.

His wife traveled to England with the child

While Chris Hemsworth took care of Tristan and Sasha, his wife Elsa Pataky went to an equestrian event held in England with his eldest daughter Indian Rose (10)who already made his film debut with his father in the movie Thor.

Chris Hemsworth’s girl visited the horses, practiced polo and attended the horse trials with her mom. “It was great to enjoy the Magic Million festival of British events at Gatcombe Park. Thank you all, ”said the Spanish Elsa Pataky in her networks.

Beautiful family

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky they got married in 2010 and they have three children: indian roseborn in 2012 and the twins Tristan and Sashawho came into the world in 2014.

The cute family lives in a town called Byron Bay, Australiaand from what we see on the networks, he loves nature.