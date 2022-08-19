The Folk Event returns to Gesualdo: the party starts again

After two years of forced stop, on 25 and 26 August the Gesualdo Folk Event returns, one of the most important events of the summer in gesualdina.

As every year, the squares and streets of the ancient village dominated by the medieval castle will be the stage for the great popular festival that since 2004 has become an unmissable event for the young people of our Province.

With a musical program full of novelties, this year’s event aims straight at a young audience by fully embracing their musical trends and interests.

On August 25, Gabriele Esposito’s romantic Neapolitan ballads will kick off the Music Review.

Esposito, a refined multi-instrumentalist, recalls the American sound in his songs, inspired by John Mayer, Shawn Mendes and up to Ed Sheeran. His success starts from his adventure, in 2016, at X Factor in which his elimination causes unprecedented indignation among the viewers of the program.

Among the most sung songs, “Me staje appennenn ‘amò” by Liberato stands out, which is also becoming popular thanks to the TV series “Mare Fuori” broadcast on Rai 2.

On the stage of Gesualdo he will be joined by the emerging Marilisa Ungaro and by the guitarist Attilio Costa.

Hip Hop will then light up the Folk Event evening with DJ Jad and Wlady, two true icons of this musical genre.

Dj Jad is one of the best known and most appreciated DJs, producers and beat makers of the national hip-hop scene, co-founder together with J-Ax of the historic group Articolo 31. During his successful career, Dj Jad counts in his palmares 80 gold records, 39 platinum records and one diamond record.

Wlady is a well-known international DJ and producer, younger brother of Dj Jad. In 2015 he produced “Maria Salvador” by J-AX, reaching 12 gold and 6 platinum records. In 2018 Wlady succeeds in an epic feat: bringing the Article 31 together in a series of live shows that are immediately sold out.

At the Folk Event they will perform in a special show drawing on an immense repertoire, combining timeless Hits with the latest lucky musical works.

After show with Gesualdini Dj Patrick, Morano and Petraglia.

The second and final evening of August 26 will be an explosion of enthusiasm and rhythm.

To open the evening the young artists of Sonoria, an extraordinary Irpinia music laboratory that is enjoying great success among young people.

The charge of Sonoria will be the launch for a unique musical show by GET FAR.

Get Far is the pseudonym of Mario Fargetta, the historic DJ of Deejay Time, the cult-dance program of Radio DEEJAY that has depopulated until a few years ago with audience records.

For decades among the most famous Italian and world disk jokey.

Among his most important productions we remember: Music, Music is Moving, Your Love, Midnight which reached the heights of the most important world club charts while with the Tamperer ft. Maya “Feel It” reached number one in the UK sales chart, number one in all of Europe and number 4 in the US club chart, selling over two million copies

A true icon of electronic music and world disco music on the stage of the Folk Event

After show with SanGennaro Bar, TV Showman Voce d’Italia Giuseppe joy Xaveriano

Voice A. Rome.

As always, the Gesualdo Folk Event is also the top of Irpinia Street food and Beer Festival.

The event is promoted and organized by the Proloco Civitatis Iesualdinae in collaboration with the Public Assistance of Gesualdo and with the patronage of the Municipality of Gesualdo.

For info



Facebook and Instagram: @prolocogesualdo



Website: www.prolocogesualdo.jimdo.com