The five scariest things that astronauts got to see with their own eyes in space – FayerWayer
If we take into account the number of the world’s population, the number of people who have had access to space is exaggeratedly minimal. Only a handful of astronauts traveled outside of Earth’s orbit during the last decades; a situation that is likely to remain the same for the foreseeable future.
This minority group of lucky people keep in their memory a landscape that we have only seen in photos. But in addition, they will also have seen phenomena that we cannot appreciate from the surface.
Some of them, perhaps, terrifying due to the little logical explanation that a specific situation will have had. Let’s see what are some of those stories involving aliens, flying saucers and UFOs.
The information that we reflect below is an assumption based on the testimony of the protagonists, ands to say about the astronauts or astronomers who experienced it first-hand while in space or through a telescopedetailed in a video published by the very good YouTube channel called Infinito.
Scary things seen in space
- Year 1981. A Soviet astronaut looks out the window of the Orbital Space Station of his country’s agency: a ship in the form of weights, that is, two balls joined by a magnetic bar. He called his partner and when they went to photograph them, the object exploded in two fractions.
- Franklin Story Musgrave is a NASA astronaut who made up to six space trips. He always said that he saw strange things, but the most outstanding is the one from 1994: a spaceship that bent like a snake, “they looked like rubber”, he said at the time.
- Spacewalks must be some of the loneliest times in existence. During one of these episodes in 2005, an astronaut claims that he saw five lights go by at high speed traveling in a kind of choreography. They never knew how to explain what was sighted.
- The first trip of an astronaut from the Chinese space agency, in 2003, brought with it one of the events for which there is still no explanation. The man on board was making contact with Earth and assures that he was interrupted by a sound that he identifies as a knock on his door. At first he thought it was his mind playing games with him and seconds later they all heard the same thing. They never knew where he came from.
- Inadvertently, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti caught some unidentified activity around the ISS. The scientist explained some questions about the use of a space capsule and luminous objects for which there is no explanation were around her.