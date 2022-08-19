The film The Humans is a theatrical reflection of the complicated human condition – Spoiler Time
Many times the human reality, I mean the most internal and intimate and individual, is so dark, rotten and decadent that it would be emotionally pornographic to show it as it is on the screen, and for that imagological metaphors are taken that work within a game of chips semiotics that communicate this condition of the human being.
It is said that the family is the core of society. From this is that each of us all take a model to follow or not. What is certain is that there are no better or worse enemies than one’s own family.: from them we achieve an emotional deconfiguration or coding that marks us for life.
One of the best movies I’ve seen about this is August: Osage County of John Wells with screenplay script Tracy Letts based on his own play, the same one that recounts the coexistence of an entire family around a single dominant and at the same time toxic and destructive woman, Violet Westonin the skin of an impressive and hateful meryl streep. The story showed, without these semiotic games, the harshness of the vicious but also destructive circles with which we enroll within the family nucleus. A very strong story emotionally speaking but edifying and enlightening by showing that rot that all families keep under the carpet.
Stephen Karamdirector and writer of The Humanshad already won Tony Award for his work as a theater director and writer. This is his debut based on his own homonymous text where he captures with a predominantly visual and narrative semiotics the emotional condition of an American family in the city of New York on the eve of dinner Thanksgiving.
karam places its characters inside an apartment that, due to some details of use and construction, seems uninhabitable: it has leaks, animals, cracks and humidity… not to mention the claustrophobic location in which it is located. First of all, there is an intrinsic theatricality in the director’s script, from the situation of each of the characters to the placement of the camera. karam achieve intimacy with the viewer that involves him with each of the dinner participants through sustained expressive shots to later open up to a general shot that denotes the level of emotional destruction and links it symbolically with the condition of the apartment itself.
The film is a well-charged emotional game of a well-defined imagological and theatrical language.. The characters, like any family in a meeting of this type, at the beginning pretend that everything is perfect even though they are not, and the director demonstrates this by the slight confrontations that each one has throughout the night: resentments, rivalries , deception, religious fanaticism, xenophobia, job and sentimental dissatisfaction, etc. All also represented by an apartment that seems to be falling apart, at the same time as them.
Actors Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Steve Yeun, beanie feldstein Y Jayne Houdyshell in a choral way they appear within the story. They all have an important participation and are extraordinary. I have no idea if they have any theatrical experience, it seems so, because they knew how to understand the semiotic language of karam and convey those emotionally claustrophobic emotions. It is always more difficult for an actor to achieve emotional restraint as part of his character development than it is to achieve fluidity in one’s own emotions and each of these titanic performers arrives at something extraordinarily bleak.
In conclusion, The Humans of Stephen Karam it is a film that is terrifyingly effective in communicating how monstrously fragile human beings are and how that fragility is regularly transgressed by the family itself.. At the same time, he creates an effective symbolic language through these visual metaphors that make the viewer notice the family decline that exists and the cracks that are opening more and more with the wear and tear of time.
It is already available in Mubi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kGq-f01yHo&ab_channel=MUBI