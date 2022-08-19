The film The Humans is a theatrical reflection of the complicated human condition – Spoiler Time

Many times the human reality, I mean the most internal and intimate and individual, is so dark, rotten and decadent that it would be emotionally pornographic to show it as it is on the screen, and for that imagological metaphors are taken that work within a game of chips semiotics that communicate this condition of the human being.

It is said that the family is the core of society. From this is that each of us all take a model to follow or not. What is certain is that there are no better or worse enemies than one’s own family.: from them we achieve an emotional deconfiguration or coding that marks us for life.

One of the best movies I’ve seen about this is August: Osage County of John Wells with screenplay script Tracy Letts based on his own play, the same one that recounts the coexistence of an entire family around a single dominant and at the same time toxic and destructive woman, Violet Westonin the skin of an impressive and hateful meryl streep. The story showed, without these semiotic games, the harshness of the vicious but also destructive circles with which we enroll within the family nucleus. A very strong story emotionally speaking but edifying and enlightening by showing that rot that all families keep under the carpet.

Stephen Karamdirector and writer of The Humanshad already won Tony Award for his work as a theater director and writer. This is his debut based on his own homonymous text where he captures with a predominantly visual and narrative semiotics the emotional condition of an American family in the city of New York on the eve of dinner Thanksgiving.