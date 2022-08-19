The film that combines romance and drama lasts 107 minutes and is all the rage on Netflix

Netflix it’s a box of surprises, and every time we open the platform on one of our devices, we don’t know what we’re going to find. In fact, many times we are not even prepared for some of its surprises. However, an interesting and captivating love and drama movie that is gradually taking center stage has become a “happy surprise”.

It’s about the movie “Dear John”a romantic and drama-combination production, which premiered in 2010 and is available on Netflix since 2017. However, in recent weeks it has been concentrating more and more views, so it would not be surprising if in the coming weeks it approaches the list of the most viewed on the platform.

