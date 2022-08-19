The expectation for the great wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck Will Marc Anthony be invited? | Shows Wake Up America

read transcript

a journalistic topic. neither himcondition and us. herewe work.karla: now we focus onthe union and in love becauseup to herebells are heard.the great day arrivedin which ben affleck andjennifer ópez get marriednew andeveryone talks about this.[marcha nupcial]We must first clarify thatthis boot is four months oldfood, furniture, decorationsthathave filled the propertystations with cold drinksfor the guests to fightthis heat a datainteresting is that thispropertythey were together forwhich has a very meaningspecial.they have also rented housesaround the property foryour guests. I knowhope it’s a big listof celebrities who sayPresent. apparently the childrenmust affleckYand those of jennifer ópezthey will be present>> obvious.everybody tip that this is going tobe the wedding of the year.astrid is. but at the weddinglas vegas a girl ben thatit was not.markyou did not see that they leftcomplete for the honeymoon.I assume the theme of las vegasit was different. there was notthe story . little drama.now here I thinkThey will seize the moment.and I think it’s very difficult forsome of the family refuse togo to the father’s party and themaathe wedding day. I think thatit will be the family theme,that everyone will be, also theguest listwould love to knowwho is. obviously there will behelicopters taking photos anddronesand everyone looking for thephotos of the dress but shegoing to deliverto the press all complete ashe likes to do it, jomari.[hablan a la vez]>> that calls my attentionwho gets along so well withmark anthony. will be toowith his?>> but look, this is the yjloand what we metthe one that throws the house downwedding that takes yearsringing. that she had togo through other loves. is inthe wedding we all arewaiting because at the wedding ofsecond Chances. there areso many slogans around that thoseI buy them.the motto of the secondopportunity I buy it becauseno one can deny that. butwe are also clear thatshe is generatingcontent, rumor that it ismaking a documentaryand we also know that sheproduces a lot of content for yourinternet page.>>well, jomari, what?>> I want to see the dress.jomari: what happened to your businessand she knows what sells. not anymoresells both music andthat he has created and the illusion thatshe is the eternalromantic thatwhatever happens comes frombronx. he said he couldn’tact nor qataí remainsbillionaire and one of thewomen with the most influence inthe world but she follows himplaying card.she is never a businesswoman. sheit is. up she really isa businesswoman whomany days will run peoplebecause they don’t do their job, shea dream and people havebought.she can sing 80 timesand there are people who will sayhe’s not looking for anything.our playing nothing, I’msaying that I see her as aher employer followsselling themessage she is getting married anotheronce for allhigh and obviously not going to giveno photo because shenever given awaynothing and if it lets you see something it isbecause it is youhooking up for something elselong.With these people it is impossible.[hablan a la vez]>> you’re right, jomari.Jorami:I have to say this, tell him isI’m talking about the surgery,conchi.let them throw let’s see what it saysconchiwhich is our production companyit’s my day let them throw onephoto at home when they are withoutarrangeand show it.[risas]