The exclusive cars that the children of Jean-Claude Van Damme would inherit

Jean-Claude Van Damme has a wide variety of cars at his disposal, putting together the fleet of his dreams, ultimately being the millionaire collection that his three children would inherit and that includes the most popular automotive brands among celebrities. We show you…

August 19, 2022 04:40 a.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with incredible experience from countless blockbuster movies in which he became famous, such as “Bloody contact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Double impact”, “Sudden death” among many others.

With an approximate net worth of 270 million dollars, the martial arts star continues to accumulate fortune and over the years, his presence consolidates even more in the action genre of the different film productions, achieving resounding success, characteristic of a personality of such caliber on a par with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It should be added that thanks to the income obtained from each masterful performance, figures that cover thousands of dollars per participation, it represents a considerable amount to increase its fleet of vehicles and make new purchases that will add to the millionaire garage full of trucks, classics, sports and luxurious to travel like never before shining in Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes Benz among others which will be the magnificent inheritance for his three children Bianca, Nicholas and Kristopher. We present each acquisition below.

1) Lamborghini Gallardo

There is a purchase of the most colorful of his collection as the powerful Lamborghini Gallardowith a powerful V10 propeller with 520CV, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, reaching the maximum speed of 315km/h, valued at approximately 250 thousand dollars, ideal for any destination with the best at the wheel.

2) Ferrari California

The ferrari californiais an impressively fast sports car that has a V8 engine offering 460 hp at 7,500 rpm, traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, facilitating 7-speed changes with aluminum bodywork in the brand’s traditional red color .

3) Bentley Continental

About the model Bentley Continental, which he boasts on social networks walking through the streets of the city with his pet, the car offers him driving with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 550 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in four seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 330km /h.

4) Rolls Royce Ghost

With unparalleled elegance, the Rolls Royce Ghost In addition to having a luxurious interior, it also offers in technical details a maximum of 850 Nm from 1,600 rpm, travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h electronically limited, plus the incorporation of a system of integral traction and a steering system to the 4 wheels that makes it ideal on the road.

5) Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG

The Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG It allows to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7 seconds, finally reaching the maximum speed of 352 km/h plus the power of 639 CV with the advantage of enjoying first class performance. in the middle of the trip.