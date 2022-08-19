The end of NXT UK would be part of a larger-scale WWE plan

WWE announced yesterday the next release of NXT Europe, a kind of reconversion of the NXT UK brand that will seek to expand the scope of the company’s development territory on European soil. However, the news raised many questions about the future of the brand on European soil, especially after the wave of layoffs that accompanied the announcement.

Today, Mike Johnsona journalist for PWInsider, has offered new information in this regard, noting that the closure of NXT UK “means taking a step back to take a step forward”. In this sense, a source stated that they were closing the brand in order to access and work out the best way to launch NXT Europe next year with a staff focused there and with the idea of ​​touring the brand regionally when the time is right.

About the laid off talent

Despite yesterday’s wave of layoffs, Johnson noted that the “door is open” for some of the released talent to return to the company. Nevertheless, with the long hiatus looming until the relaunch, it didn’t make sense to keep everyone under contract. Most of the released talents have a non-competition clause of 30 to 45 days, although they will be able to work in some promotions on the independent circuit.

Would WWE go back to its pre-pandemic strategy?

Although there is no official confirmation in this regard, many have wondered if yesterday’s announcement could be the first step for Triple H to resurrect the concept of an international Performance Center and open WWE NXT satellite companies in other countries, which was an important part of the company’s strategy before the pandemic. The journalist points out that only time will tell, although a rapprochement with Japan and Mexico would be a telltale sign of a return to such a strategy..

On the “new” position of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was mentioned as WWE Creative Vice President of Talent Development in yesterday’s official press release. Many were surprised, wondering when he was appointed to that position. After investigating the matter, Johnson was able to learn that Michaels has had that title for about two years, so it’s not something that happened recently..

Future of the NXT brand

Yesterday’s announcement became one of the main topics of conversation internally in WWE, especially focused on the changes that Triple H, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are going to make within the company in general as they settle into their new roles. . Johnson says there has also been a lot of talk that the company is preparing to hire a number of new wrestlers and staff, specifically those who were part of Triple H’s circle during the black and gold era of NXT. In this sense, one source described it as a planned “hiring spree,” but another said it was an “overly dramatic” description of what’s planned..

Finally, the journalist points out that WWE has tried to confirm the contractual obligations and deadlines of the talents that are blocked in other places / companies so that the company knows if and when they are available.

