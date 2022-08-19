The dress with which Kendall Jenner shows that less is more

Kendall Jenner has proven countless times to be the Kardashian who knows the most about fashion. The 26-year-old model wears the brands of the moment, experiments with unconventional combinations, is one of the first to join the trends and is, in short, one of the favorite muses of the fashion world. From tailored blazers to on-trend sneakers to vintage pieces, Jenner’s style choices are an absolute source of inspiration.

On this occasion, to celebrate its brand of tequila, Drink 818, Kendall wore a dress with a simple and minimalist air with which he confirms that beyond fleeting tendencies, there is a universal mantras which always ends up becoming a safe bet: less is more. And it is that, far from being boring, the (a priori) simple dresses are an ideal option.

The dress in question is a white design signed by Rick Owens. A minimalist piece but with subtle and special details: asymmetric neckline and large leg opening. The model combined it with nail nude sandals in black and a bag type hobo (one of the big trends of the year). A simple styling with a nineties air with which Jenner confirms, once again, that she is an expert in fashion.