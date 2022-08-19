The documentary of the life of Selena Gomez will arrive this year

Selena Gomez has become one of the singers most loved by the teenage public. She started as a Disney girl with some of her most recognized songs but she knew how to stay in the music industry with songs like ‘Back to you’, ‘Lose you to love me’ or ‘Dance with me’ with Rauw Alejandro.

Considering that the singer also supports ‘body positive’ and always tries to positively influence the mental health of her followers, fans have a strong bond with her and have gone crazy at the possibility of being able to enjoy a documentary that tells her life.

Although she hasn’t confirmed it yet (which is why we want to wait for her to take the plunge), considering the information that fans have shared and the photo that has circulated on Twitter and has gone viralwe can deduce that it will be called ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’. It will be directed by director Alek Keshishian, who was also in charge of making a documentary about Madonna’s personal life.

According to the information that is available, the documentary is in the final stage of its production so it is likely that this year we can enjoy this very personal part of Selena.

What a win!