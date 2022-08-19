The dinosaurs return to Antena 3 with ‘Jurassic World’

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., a new screening of ‘Jurassic World‘. Directed by Colin Trevorrow in the year 2015, the film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Irrfan Khan, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, and Jimmy Fallonamong others.

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar has been transformed into a massive theme park, Jurassic World, featuring “domesticated” versions of some of the most well-known dinosaurs. When everything seems to be going smoothly and to be the business of the century, a new dinosaur of an unknown species, since it has been created by genetically manipulating its DNA, and which turns out to be much more intelligent than previously thought, escapes from its enclosure and begins to wreak havoc on Park visitors.