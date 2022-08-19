The curious reason that has united Maverick Viñales and Tom Cruise

Maverick Vinales He is known for his professional facet as a MotoGP rider. In 2013 he was Moto 3 world champion, and two years later, in 2015, he made the leap to MotoGP, the premier category of motorcycling, in which he has been fighting ever since to achieve his dreams and give back to his team all the trust you have placed in him.

However, beyond the tracks, Maverick He has a curious personal story that links him directly to one of the world’s best-known actors, Tom Cruise.and also with one of his most iconic films, ‘Top Gun’.

THE CURIOUS CONNECTION OF MAVERICK VIÑALES WITH TOM CRUISE

Maverick Viñales was not yet born when the first installment of ‘Top Gun’ hit theaters in 1986nevertheless, the film starring Tom Cruise marked his father foreverso much so that when he was born several years later, he named him after the protagonist of the film played by the American actor, Maverick.

Now, more than 25 years later, the original choice of his father has caused a most curious situationand it is that the Tom Cruisewhich only a few months ago premiered the sequel to the mythical ‘Top Gun’, sHe has contacted the Catalan pilot when he found out why Viñales had the same name as his character and did not want to miss the opportunity to talk to him.

In statements to ‘The Other Chronicle’ of ‘El Mundo’, the athlete himself confessed the origin of his name and revealed the reason why the protagonist of ‘Top Gun’ had contacted him.

“Yes, my name is Maverick because of the movie. It is a name that I like and that gives me a lot of character. Although, the truth is that I have never paid enough attention to it. Despite this, lately, people are attracted by the premiere of the sequel… And that’s why I was contacted by Paramount and Tom Cruise”, he revealed in the aforementioned medium and even collaborated with the film’s producer in promoting it.

The pilot also told ‘LOC’ in statements that the well-known actor had given him a very special gift and they had exchanged some messages on social networks: “Tom gave me a helmet, an exact replica of the one that appears in ‘Top Gun’ and, as a result, we were able to share a few words. We exchanged messages on Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure. It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol”, said Maverick, who does not hide his desire to meet Cruise in person.

“I hope one day I can meet him… I would love to have a chat with him and thank him, in person, for letting me wear the Top Gun helmet, as well as sharing experiences. Being able to converse with a person like that must be amazing.”, assures Viñales.

Will we soon be able to see the long-awaited meeting between the two?