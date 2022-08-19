The coolest gift Dwayne Johnson had with a war hero

Dwayne Johnson managed to win our hearts, after giving his Ford F-150 for free to a Navy veteran. Slide and find out all the details of the story!

August 19, 2022 12:46 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has accumulated many achievements throughout his career. Among his activity as a wrestler, ten World Championships stand out, two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and five times World Champion in Couples. While in his short artistic career we can highlight performances in “GI Joe: Retaliation”, “Fast & Furious 6”, “Pain & Gain”, among others. Fact that undoubtedly makes him one of the most recognized people in the world of entertainment.

On this occasion, we will not talk about the actor for his work in the world of Hollywood, but we will be highlighting the noblest gesture he had with a war hero. “His story moved me. She takes care of her 75-year-old mother, she is a personal trainer, a leader in her church, she offers support and prepares food for women victims of domestic violence. He is a proud and humble Navy veteran. He is a good human being” This is how Dwayne Johnson explained the reasons for his gift.

The gift in question is a Ford F-150, a behemoth in the automotive world designed to be tough and productive. A relentlessly robust, high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloy body with a high-strength steel frame.

As for its mechanics, it has a 3.5 L V6 engine or a 5.0 L V8 engine. With a 10-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. This allows it to reach a power of up to 430 horsepower and a maximum speed of 202 km/h. Although its purchase value starts at $20,000, the value of said truck manages to reach $150,000, given all the touch-ups that the actor has done to it.

According to the actor, the story of the Navy veteran managed to move him to the point of giving him a gift that he would never forget. That’s why “The Rock” had the brilliant idea of ​​giving him his “baby”, that’s what I call his truck valued at $150,000. Act that caused tears on the beneficiary’s face upon hearing the news. A beautiful gesture by Dwayne Johnson!