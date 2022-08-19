The change of policy in WWE on working with third parties is confirmed

Since he was named WWE’s new creative chief, Triple H He has become one of the main drivers of change in the company, focusing his work on the company’s roster and talent. With just a few weeks at the helm, WWE shows have undergone some changes, in addition to the return of several former Superstars.

However, there are still many pending issues to be addressed. One of them directly affects the company’s talent, which at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were banned from earning on third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo.

In this sense, WWE superstars had to hand over ownership of their accounts to the company or, on the contrary, close them. If they transferred them, they would receive a part of the income generated by the platforms, which would obviously affect the volume of their profits.



This decision by the company generated great discomfort among the talent, and was a topic of conversation among fans who, for the most part, sided with the fighters. Nevertheless, it seems that said prohibition has been eliminated, as confirmed by Drew Gulakwho has publicly thanked Triple H for allowing Twicht to return.

“Yes, I’m streaming on Twitch again. Thank you Papa H! My cousin is also here with me still and he has insisted… please come ask him.”

Meanwhile, Triple H continues to work to bolster WWE’s main roster. During the last few weeks we have seen the return of several former superstars, such as dakota kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis either hit-row. However, according to the latest information, the company would still have several names on the table to reincorporate them into the company’s ranks.

