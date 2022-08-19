The Cardigans will perform in Mexico

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.18.2022 19:56:26





After his last presentation at the Live Latino 2020 The nineties band The Cardigans has confirmed their next visit to CDMX, which is added to another announced date at a festival in Guanajuato.

The band led by Nina Persson marked the music industry of the 90s with songs like Carnival, My Favorite Game and Lovefoolwhich was part of the soundtrack in the film Romeo and Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

The Cardigans will perform at the Tecate Bajio Festival

A few weeks ago the poster for the Tecate Bajio Festival 2022in said event the return of The Cardigans to Mexico along with other national artists such as Carla Morrison, Fobia, Kenia Os, Panteón Rococo, Zoé and international artists like The Rasmus.

After confirming the presentation of the band at that festival, hundreds of people in the capital were waiting for a second date and today these expectations have come true.

The Cardigans will rock the Pepsi Center

The band The Cardigans confirmed through social networks their next presentation in CDMX, which will take place on November 6 at the Pepsi Center facilitieslocated next to the famous World Trade Center.

Presale and ticket prices

Pre-sale of tickets for The Cardigans will start next August 25th and will be exclusive for Citibanamex clients, later, the 26 of August The sale to the general public will begin.

Prices are as follows:

VIP Lounge – $1,200

Upper Box – $980

General – $880

Section C – $620

While the long-awaited day arrives, on YouTube you can enjoy the last presentation of the band in which they surprised the public by singing the popular song Cucurrucucu dovewritten by Mexican singer and songwriter Tomás Méndez.

CAVS