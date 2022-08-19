The Apple security flaw that can let hackers control your devices

Tom Gerken

technology team

4 hours

image source, Getty Images

A hacker could take full control of your Apple device if it has been affected by a recent security flaw, industry experts say.

For this reason, Apple has launched a new update to fix this issue that may have been “actively exploited” by hackers.

The security breach affects iPhone, iPad and Mac. The tech company says the new software “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The update is available for iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad 5th generation and up.

It can also be downloaded in subsequent editions for iPad mini 4 and iPod touch 7th generation. Additionally, Mac users running the macOS Monterey operating system are encouraged to upgrade.

Apple said hackers used the flaw to infiltrate WebKit, the engine that powers Safari, the manufacturer’s browser. The company said hackers could use the flaw if the user accesses “maliciously crafted web content.”

Until now there have been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw has been used against people or devices.

Analysis by Joe Tidy, technology reporter

Software updates are a routine (and sometimes irritating) part of our modern tech lives, but this update shouldn’t be ignored.

The cybersecurity world is concerned about the potential power that hackers can acquire if they attack a device vulnerable to this breach.

So it is important to check your Apple device settings and install the patch.

Or even better: have automatic updates activated.

For the vast majority of users there is no reason to panic. So far there are no suggestions that hackers have used the flaw to launch massive attacks against the general public.

It also has to be said that the social media outcry over the security update is possibly overblown.

Apple has released similar emergency security updates throughout the year, most recently in March, without much fanfare or panic.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to its security update page: “Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has been conducted and patches or releases are available.”