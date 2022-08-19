The Apple security flaw that can let hackers control your devices

  • Tom Gerken
  • technology team

A hacker could take full control of your Apple device if it has been affected by a recent security flaw, industry experts say.

For this reason, Apple has launched a new update to fix this issue that may have been “actively exploited” by hackers.

The security breach affects iPhone, iPad and Mac. The tech company says the new software “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The update is available for iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad 5th generation and up.

