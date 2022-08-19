The 90s short black dress is officially back, from Chiara Ferragni to Dua Lupa

The short black dress is a concentrate of elegance and sensuality that echoes 90s fashion

We all agree that a little black dress must never be missing from the wardrobe: history teaches us that the garment, an expression of modernity just a century ago, soon became a classic thanks to the numerous sartorial interpretations shared by international designers. Created by Coco Chanel, we all remember Hubert de Givenchy’s declension for Breakfast at Tiffany’s or the A-line dress version by Yves Saint Laurent for Catherine Deneuve. The 90s, on the other hand, saw the dawn of the short and tight little black dress, becoming a sensual and trendy piece: today that model is back in vogue thanks to a new wave of fashion that plays with cuts, asymmetries and transparencies on a black basis. .

Nensi Dojaka from London, Dion Lee from Sydney and Aya Muse from Los Angeles offer really interesting pieces particularly appreciated by the celebrities of the moment, transforming this 90’s revival into an unmissable trend.

Posh like Victoria Beckham

The icon par excellence is her, Victoria Beckham at the time of the Spice Girls: miniskirts and minidresses, always in darker colors, mostly black. That’s how the little black dress it became pop and absolutely sensual. Few know the story of the first model worn: a “fake” Gucci black sheath dress, confessed a few years later by the same spice posh to underline the pride of his work and social rise. In any case, that mini dress has become a cult, a symbol of his style so pop and sexy.

Victoria Beckham John Stanton Victoria Beckham PA / Getty Images

The very little black dress

The short black dress, as we know, has recently come back into fashion thanks to the 90s wave: the feeling of nostalgia joins the desire to dare, when minimalism revives the codes of sensuality thanks to short hems, transparencies and very adherent fabrics. Off White reminds us of it in the fall / winter 2022 2023 collection with the (very) little black dress sported by Kendall Jenner, a strapless model completely covered in sequins bearing the name of the dress, white on black. Do not miss the interpretation of Nicola Brognano for Blumarine: very short vinyl dress with curls and a 3D maxi pink that adorns the breast. Also interesting is the AC9 proposal that brings the slip-dress version to the catwalk finished with ton sur ton lace (another trend that strongly marked the 90s): in this case the look is completed by a turtleneck and a pair of tights of very thin tulle, thus offering a suitable option for the first autumn outings.

Blumarine fall winter 2022 2023 Off White fall winter 2022 2023 Peter White / Getty Images AC9 fall winter 2022 2023

The short black dress: the best looks from Chiara Ferragni to Dua Lipa

The models are well aware that this trend is on the rise, thus becoming the epitome of contemporary chic without giving up a pinch of mischief. Hailey Bieber chose an apparently chaste model thanks to the turtleneck collar and long sleeves in contrast to the very short hem, while Kendall Jenner opted for a simple black stretch dress paired with a pair of knee high boots to emphasize the bare skin of the thighs.

Hailey Bieber Raymond Hall Kendall Jenner Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

On Instagram we recently spotted the look of Dua Lipa, a little black dress in sateen that emulates the shape of a pair of jeans (where the belt and the loops mark the bust), while Chiara Ferragni opted for a super sexy, knotted garment behind the neck and showing the devoré tulle bra. A styling choice that introduces the short black dress into the boudoir world.