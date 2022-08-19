The 5 most beastly cars in the Jean-Claude Van Damme collection

Jean-Claude Van Damme owns the most popular automotive brands among celebrities with the car collection adding to the actor’s estate. We show you each of the models.

August 19, 2022 05:24 a.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with incredible experience from countless films blockbusters in which he became famous, such as “Bloody contact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Double impact”, “Sudden death” among many others.

With an approximate net worth of 270 million dollars, the martial arts star continues to accumulate fortune and over the years, his presence consolidates even more in the action genre of the different film productions, achieving resounding success, characteristic of a personality of such caliber on a par with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It should be added that thanks to the income obtained from each masterful performance, It represents a considerable amount to increase your fleet of vehicles that will add to the garage full of luxury and sports cars in order to travel like never before. We present each model below.

1) Lamborghini Gallardo

There is a purchase of the most colorful of his collection as the powerful Lamborghini Gallardowith a powerful V10 propeller with 520CV, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, reaching the maximum speed of 315km/h, valued at approximately 250 thousand dollars, ideal for any destination with the best at the wheel.

2) Ferrari California

The ferrari californiais an impressively fast sports car that has a V8 engine offering 460 hp at 7,500 rpm, traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, facilitating 7-speed changes with aluminum bodywork in the brand’s traditional red color .

3) Bentley Continental

About the model Bentley Continentalwhich boasts on social networks walking through the streets of the city with his pet, the car offers driving with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 550 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in four seconds and reaching the maximum speed of 330 km/h.

4) Rolls Royce Ghost

With unparalleled elegance, the Rolls Royce Ghost In addition to having a luxurious interior, it also offers in technical details a maximum of 850 Nm from 1,600 rpm, travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h electronically limited, plus the incorporation of a system of integral traction and a steering system to the 4 wheels that makes it ideal on the road.

5) Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG

The Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG It allows to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7 seconds, finally reaching the maximum speed of 352 km/h plus the power of 639 CV with the advantage of enjoying first class performance. in the middle of the trip.