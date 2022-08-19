the 19 best looks that have made her the icon of many

Over the last few years, the success of Camila Hair It has grown like foam, being one of the most famous singers and amassing millions of followers on RRSS (more than 65 million on Instagram). Far from falling in love only with his good roller songs, the Cuban-American hits it in the world of fashion with a most peculiar style. behold 19 looks that sum up your aesthetic with savoir fairefollowing current trends and adapting them to your day-to-day.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Camila Cabello’s style

Making her curvy body her greatest virtue, the artist’s style does not go unnoticed. A lover of volumes and colors, throughout her professional career she has shown on stage and on red carpets that she dares with everything. Extreme, original and very daring, her style -on numerous occasions- makes people talk, as well as her changes in look.

Camila Cabello’s 19 Best Looks

At just 25 years old, Camila Cabello has become the stylistic reference for many of her followers who find (divine) inspiration in each of her outfits.

Camila Cabello is not afraid of volumes or transparencies

When we say that Camila Cabello dares with everything, we say it with palpable facts. With these premises, the one who was a member of Fifth Harmony in her day loves clothes at full volume and transparencies.

Impossible necklines are part of Camila Cabello’s wardrobe

Knowing that originality is a highly valued quality in the world of fashion, the artist shows us different ways of betting on a marked but groundbreaking neckline. Far from opting for the classic V-neckline, she opts for cut-out style designs that create a school or for large necklines on her skirt that leave almost an entire leg uncovered.

Different ways to wear denim

We know that denim fabric is a basic wardrobe classic, however the protagonist of Cinderella gives it a twist to its functionality. By way of total look or betting on the classic (micro) shorts, the denim fabric is present in their daily life with originality.

The most impressive red carpet looks

Although the singer does not usually like the vast majority on red carpets, there are outfits that we cannot ignore. We have an example in the presentation of the movie Cinderella where she opted for a voluminous pastel yellow skirt and white shirt, or to attend the VMA’s.

Camila Cabello’s best outfits

Whether to rock it in the middle of street style or to dazzle on a red carpet, he has proven to rock it with two (or three) piece outfits.

Also, we love your total look signed by Gucci betting on the Jumbo GG Canvas blazer (the dream of many).

Photos | Instagram @camila_cabello