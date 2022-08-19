The 16 most iconic ‘celebrity’ looks of the 90’s

Of one thing we are sure: the 90’s It was the golden age of fashion and we didn’t plan to discuss it with anyone. There were several causes that led to this phenomenon at the international level.

On the one hand, we speak of the birth of the Super models (Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington) who, thanks to the impetus offered by gianni versaceThey climbed to the top. It was also the Italian designer who turned a simple presentation of his collection into the hypermediatized ‘show’ what is now. It is also fair to mention how John Galliano changed the codes of a historic firm when he was appointed creative director of dior in 1997. Something that would mark a before and after in the trends, luxury and ‘low cost’, of the time. Also chanellat the hands of Karl Lagerfeld already at that time, experienced its ‘boom’, thus reaffirming its dominant position on the most luxurious list.

As for the ‘celebrities’, it is evident, right? They are, and have always been, the visible face of trends of every moment. A) Yes, the most exquisite minimalism of the nineties was constantly enhanced and even renewed on each red carpet. To this must be added several important facts, such as before and after in fashion that marked series like ‘Friends’ or ‘Sex in New York’ (whose trends continue to be so today) and the corresponding ‘boom’ of actresses converted into referents of style, such as Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker. The presence of Princess Diana in our lives, already an international style icon at the time. The global importance of a red carpet (Oscars, MET Gala, Golden Globes…) and, with them, their innumerable outfits to remember.

That is why, because we have very good memories of that decade, because the nineties style is still a trend and because we adore each and every one of the women that we are about to show you… These are 16 of our favorite iconic ’90s looks. From Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’, to Julia Roberts’ men’s tailored suit at the Golden Globes, to the day Iman arrived at a Chanel party dressed in Versace.