Children’s Day 2022: the 10 Netflix movies and series to celebrate with the boys

This list is based on the Top 10 of the most watched content today, where there are some recently released productions included in the platform and classics of children’s cinema.

Angry Birds 2

The feathered friends must join the green pigs when the aggressive birds plan to destroy them both.

The main cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklagealso with the participation of Rachel Bloom, Leslie Jones, Dove Cameron, Sterling K. Brown, Awkwafina, Eugenio Derbez, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicki Minaj.

Pow Patrol

A group of six rescue puppies led by a tech-savvy boy named RyderThey have many adventures with the PAW Patrol, no job is too big and no pup is too small to protect the community.

Is sCanadian animated series was created by Keith Chapman (also invented by Bob the Builder) and produced by Guru Studio.

sea ​​monster

Directed by Chris Williamsthis film had been released in theaters in 2019, but it was recently incorporated into the Netflix catalog and in a very short time it is already positioned as the most watched film of the moment.

The story of this production centers on a fearless girl and a famous sea monster hunter, who join forces to find a powerful beast.

Dino King

This is an anime series and card game created by sega In collaboration with Sunrise that uses super powerful dinosaurs and with abilities of six elements: Fire, Water, Electricity, Earth, Grass and Air. The game was released by JAMMA in 2005 in Japanese and English versions. A version for the Nintendo DS has been released in North America.

The Team D, composed by Max Taylor, Zoe Drake and Rex Owen, will travel around the world to defeat the evil Alpha Gang and discover the secrets to bring the dinosaurs back to life. Living in the present, the 3 heroes transport themselves to any corner of the world in search of the dinosaur cards that Dr.Z lost during his time travels. In this way, real dinosaurs reappear in action and face each other in hair-raising and memorable battles.

In the second season, Team D returns when the space pirates They kidnap Max’s parents, Rex and Zoe looking for objects called cosmic stones, so the D-Team together with the Alpha gang they travel through time looking for the cosmic stones and must rescue their parents from the evil Spectral Pirates, that together with the dinosaurs using spectral armor to fight, turns the adventure into a terrifying and dangerous mission to save the world.

agendas

Created by Alessandro Cellithis Italian comedy-romance production revolves around the story of Pietro, a teenager about to turn 13 who attends high school in Galileo in Marina Piccola. Pietro is tired of feeling like the only one who never makes a mistake or does anything wrong. There is also Livia, “the perfect girl” and her friend daniele.

Elizabeth and Monicathey are the vigilantes of the school; Arianna, who wants to become Miss Universe; Y Giulio, who is always up to something. Pietro feels that it is time to change something in his life and take a new direction, however, everything changes for him and his classmates when they find out that his beloved school will soon close its doors.

Sonic

Sonic attempts to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his new best friend, a human named Tom Wachowski. They must join forces to prevent the evil Dr Robotnik Capture Sonic and use his powers for world domination.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler (in his directorial debut) with a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Millerand is starring Ben Schwartz like the voice of sonic the hedgehog Y Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik, accompanied by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.

sponge Bob

Bob, a square yellow sponge that together with his best friend Patricio have many adventures in the bikini bottomthe city where they live, at the bottom of the sea.

The series chronicles the adventures and endeavors of SpongeBob SquarePants and his various friends in the fictional underwater city of Bikini Bottom. It is the fifth-longest-running American animated series, its popularity has made it a franchise, as well as the highest-rated series ever broadcast on Nickelodeon, and Nickelodeon’s most-distributed property. ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks.

Peppa Pig

Friendly characters, full of energy and activity where companionship predominates. Peppa, his family and friends embody values ​​that serve as an example to the little ones, such as love, solidarity, family dialogue, among others. Each of the characters is a different type of animal with a last name that matches the type of animal each is.

Although they are similar to humans in many aspects, the characters still show the characteristics of their species, such as the family Rabbit, who is obsessed with carrots.

Shrek

This classic features the voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and John Lithgowamong others. It’s based in the book titled Shrek!, of William Steig (1990). The film won the Oscar for best animated film and participated in the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival from 2001.

The soundtrack has songs from the group Smash Mouth (“I’m a Believer” and “All Star”), Joan Jett, Rufus Wainright, The Proclaimers and the same Eddie Murphy.

miraculous

In Paris, Marinette and Adrien They look like normal students. However, they are the ones chosen to save the inhabitants from evil.

While Ladybug is a ladybug-inspired heroine and has the power of creation, cat noir is a hero based on the black cat and with the power of destruction. Both must use her powers to protect Paris from the villains that threaten it.