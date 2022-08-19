This Thursday, August 18, actor Edward Norton turns 53. The American interpreter has an applauded career in the world of cinema, where he has stood out in various films, highlighting his participation in films by director Wes Anderson.

In his career he has three Oscar nominations: for best actor for America X and for best supporting actor for The Root of Fear and Birdman. Additionally, he directed and wrote the film Motherless Brooklyn, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Edward Norton movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Edward Norton Movies According To IMDb

10.- On the other side of the world (7.4)

Rejected by a husband who is more interested in scientific research than marriage, Kitty embarks on a quest for self-realization. With Naomi Watts and Edward Norton. It’s on Netflix.

9.- Hour 25 (7.6)

Cornered by the narcotics gang, a drug trafficker reassesses his life in the 24 hours he has before facing a seven-year prison sentence. With Edward Norton, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rosario Dawson. In Star+

8.- The illusionist (7.6)

In the Vienna of 1900, the mysterious Eisenheim captivates the public with its magic and illusion shows. His supernatural powers reach the ears of Crown Prince Leopold, a skeptical man who attends the show accompanied by his fiancée, the beautiful and sophisticated Sophie. With Edward Norton, Jessica Biel and Paul Giamatti. Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

7.- Birdman (7.7)

An unsuccessful actor tries to revive his career with a Broadway production that he writes, directs and stars in. With Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone and Naomi Watts. It is found on Amazon Prime Video, Star + and HBO Max.

6.- The root of fear (7,7)

An altar boy is accused of murdering a priest, and the truth is buried several layers deep. With Richard Gere and Edward Norton. on netflix

5.- Isle of Dogs (7.8)

Set in Japan, the animated film follows the odyssey of a boy in search of his lost dog. With the voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. It is found in Star+

4.- Moonrise Kingdom (7,8)

A couple of teenage lovers leave their small New England town, causing the townspeople to launch a search party to find them. With Bruce Willis, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Edward Norton.

3.- The Grand Budapest Hotel (8.1)

A writer meets the owner of a former luxury hotel, who recounts his early years as a bellhop in the hotel’s golden age, under the supervision of an exceptional concierge. With Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton and Saoirse Ronan. In Star+

2.- America X (8.5)

A former neo-Nazi tries to talk his little brother out of making the same bad decisions he did. With Edward Norton.

1.- Fight Club (8.8)

An insomniac office worker and a clueless soap maker form an underground fight club that turns into much more. With Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter. On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star+ and HBO Max.