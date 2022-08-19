Tequila: why do Australians want to ‘steal’ it from Mexico?

Tequila is considered the “excellent Mexican” alcoholic beverage, but Australia now wants to conquer the tequila market, will it succeed? This is what we know.

According to the Tequila Regulatory Council, this drink is a brandy made in a small municipality in Jalisco that even bears its name, which is not only consumed in Mexico, but also in countries on other continents.

The expansion of tequila occurred in the year 1940, when the export of whiskey was affected by the Second World War.

Over the years, this drink has gained strength and even celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, George Clooney, Michael Jordan, among others, have their own brand of tequila; now a country wants to “own” this Mexican industry.

Credits: Pixabay

Australia ‘takes an eye’ on tequila

The company Top Shelf International (TSI) intends to monopolize the world market for agave beverages. And how do you intend to do it? With a huge agave plantation in Queensland, Australia, which already has 500 thousand cultivated agaves.

The Australian businessman Trent Fraser, director of TSI, is the one leading the project and said that he spent six years in Jalisco, where he helped the LVMH company, the luxury goods and beverage company, to launch its new tequila brand “ My land volcano”, indicates the BBC.

Fraser explained that Queensland is ideal for growing agave, because its climatic conditions are similar to those of Jalisco.

Agave crops from Australia | Credits: TSI

To get a good product, they get advice from horticulturists at the University of Adelaide, as well as the Australian government, and when the agaves are ready for harvest, they’ll seek help from Mexican growers.

“If my Mexican family (his friends in Jalisco) end up spitting on it, we have a problem,” said the businessman.

Will Australia also call its agave drink tequila?

The answer is no. This is because tequila is exclusive to Mexico, as is mezcal and champagne, in France, so now it should only be called “agave drink”.

In addition, the Mexican alcoholic beverage is characterized by being made from blue agave, and Australia’s is different.

“They (Australians) can make a drink, but they can’t call it tequila, and that clearly reduces the chances of success, because what people know today is a drink called tequila,” said Luis Fernando Félix Fernández, president of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry.

Credits: Pixabay

Therefore, the company Top Shelf International wants its drink to have an exclusive Australian flavor, characteristic of its soil, with notes of honey, lime peel and cut grass.

TSI, which markets vodka and whiskey in Australia, plans to start selling its “tequila” by the end of the year in Australian and US stores, according to Bloomberg.

Félix Fernández told the BBC that foreigners face quite a challenge trying to make a compelling agave drink like tequila. _With information from the BBC, Bloomberg and the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry.