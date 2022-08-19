Taylor Swift’s home has a koi pond, but she really wanted the stingrays

Taylor Swift certainly has an impressive real estate portfolio. The songwriter reportedly owns eight houses, each with their own unique style. Since Swift boasts a staggering net worth of $ 400 million, money is no problem for her. This means that she becomes as imaginative and whimsical as she wants when it comes to decorating and designing her homes. For her Nashville home in particular, Swift really focused on creating an environment that felt more fantastic than realistic.

Inside Taylor Swift’s Nashville home

There’s no shortage of space in Swift’s Nashville home. The mansion is reportedly 5,601 square feet and features a swimming pool, four bedrooms, and four and a half bathrooms. Because the house is so big, the “All Too Well” singer was really able to go all out with her decorations. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Swift described her interior style as “Tim Burton-Alice in Wonderland-Pirate Ship-Peter Pan”.

The “Blank Space” singer has a koi pond in her home

Swift’s mystical vision is animated by her decorations. The house boasts a 6-foot topiary rabbit and an array of bird cages, the largest of which can fit a real human. However, the most unique feature of the house appears to be the koi pond, which boasts real fish that Swift’s cat Meredith is afraid of. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone via MTV, Swift described her vision of her home before she actually executed it.

“It’s going to be my fantasy world,” Swift shared about decorating her home. “The ceiling in my living room is painted like the night sky. There is a pond in the living room. The pond is a moat around the chimney [that] it may contain koi fish. Climb on a springboard into the pond to ascend a spiral staircase, which takes you to the bird cage-shaped observatory. They’re delivering a human-sized bird cage, in which I’ll put a brass telescope.

Swift initially wanted breeds at his home

Swift would eventually fill his koi pond with real koi. However, initially she envisioned a different type of fish in her living room. While she talked to MTV, Swift shared that she actually wanted to fill the pond with stingrays. So what is it that she changed the Amsterdam mind of the actor? It seems that Swift was worried about the smell that would cause her if she had more than a few. “If there were only two, it wouldn’t be a big deal!” Swift revealed. “Get a Glade plug-in and look good!”

Swift could have been an interior decorator had she not been a songwriter

Clearly, Swift seems to have a very imaginative and unique way of decorating her home. Indeed, she appears to be a passion for the “I Bet You Think About Me” singer. While talking to SiriusXM, Swift shared that she often furnishes the homes of her friends. In fact, the Pennsylvania native shared that she would consider a career in interior decorating if she wasn’t successful as a musician.

“I may have ended up pursuing my passion for furniture shopping and becoming an interior decorator,” Swift revealed. “I’ve been known for, like, going to my friends’ apartments and filling them with furniture. And they come home and it is as furnished. My friends don’t like it: they don’t buy furniture and I love to buy furniture ”.

