Taylor Swift could appear in Twilight

Director of Twilight New Moon, Chris Weitz, admitted that he has some regrets about his decision not to cast Taylor Swift andn the second film in the series.

In a new interview on The Twilight Effect, the ashley greene podcast (who played Alice Cullen in the film franchise), Weitz revealed that while Swift had wanted to be an extra in 2009’s New Moon, turned down the opportunity.







​“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,'” Weitz said during the episode, as The Independent notes. Although it was made clear that Swift only wanted to appear as “someone at the coffee shop, or the restaurant, or whatever”, Weitz thought her presence in the film would be too distracting.

“The hardest thing for me was being like, the moment Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, no one is going to be able to process anything,” she said on the podcast. “I kicked myself for that too, because I thought, ‘Wow, I could have been dating Taylor Swift'”.

Despite feeling a twinge of regret, Weitz added that he thought the decision was necessary for the film. “She must have thought: ‘Who is this asshole?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is the best thing about the movie”said.

Although it may not have appeared in Twilight New Moon, Swift will appear in the next amsterdam directed by David O. Russell in October. A trailer for the film, which also includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña and Mike Myers in its star-studded cast, arrived last month.

Meanwhile, the short film All Too Well by Swift recently qualified for Best Live Action Short nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards. Swift released the short, which stars Sadie Sink of stranger things and Dylan O’Brien of maze runnerlast November, making her directorial debut.

