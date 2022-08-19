Table of positions and results of the J9 of the Apertura 2022

This Thursday, August 18, Day 9 of the 2022 Opening Tournament came to an end, the second double date of the Liga MX, leaving the Red Devils of Toluca as general leaders one more week after their draw against the Rayados del Monterrey.

The Devils of “Nacho” Ambriz received the visit of the Rayados de Vucetich in “La Bombonera”, in a duel for the general leadership that ended tied at one goal, leaving Toluca with 21 points and Monterrey with 20.

The one who begins to pick up the pace and climb positions is Club América, which overcame the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium and managed to reach 13 units, placing it in fifth place overall.

On the other side of the coin, the Cruz Azul Machine fell to the Xolos de Tijuana and fell to 16th position, keeping eight points.

The teams that did not see activity were Chivas and Tigres, since their match was rescheduled for September 13.

In the individual goalscoring, Abel Hernández managed to rise to the lead after his Hat-Trick over the UNAM Pumas, reaching five goals and tying Santi Giménez and Henry Martín, while six players follow them with 4 goals, three of them from scratched.

On the subject of the quotient, the Gallos Blancos seem “condemned” at the bottom of the table, while Xolos, Bravos, Mazatlán and Necaxa fight to avoid the two remaining fines.

The results of Day 9 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022

Mazatlan 1 – 1 Queretaro

Atlas 0 – 1 Juarez

Puebla 2 – 2 Necaxa

Toluca 1 – 1 Striped

Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Xolos

Pachuca 0 – 3 America

Saints 2 – 1 Lion

Atletico San Luis 3 – 2 Pumas

Tigres vs Chivas – 13/Sep