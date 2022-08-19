Sylvester Stallone lashes out at producer of “Rocky” saga

USA.- Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood screenwriter, actor and producer, fights with the producer of the ‘Rocky’ sagas, since it is a legacy that he seeks to leave to his children.

Recently, the actor unleashed his fury on social networks against Irwin Winkler, who is a producer of the Rocky and Creed saga, from whom he claims part of the rights.

In publications in Instagramwhich have already been deleted, Stallone criticized the book The Arrangement: A Love Story by David Winkler, Producer’s son. Mentioning that it was the worst thing he had ever read and that he could use his sheets as toilet paper.

“You guys know I love to read and I’ve read thousands of books, but I have to say this is by far the worst. If you ever run out of toilet paper please use this one because you won’t be disappointed as it is very absorbent. This worthless, obnoxious rubbish was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler, who is the son of the notoriously untalented and parasitic producer of Rocky and Creed.” the actor wrote.

In addition, the actor assured that it was because of Irwin that no more Rocky films will be made, and even mentioned that the producer’s family are the worst human beings he has known in the film industry.

In a second image, Sylvester shared on his social networks a portrait of a snake with the face of Irwin Winkler, sarcastically adding that it is a very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed.