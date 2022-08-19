Sweetness – Millennium Group

Jaime Chabaud Magnus

08.19.2022 01:22:00





Sharing the same vital space with Laura Almela, outside or inside a theater, is a privilege, a constant surprise and learning. The great scenic monster that she is, over the years, has been filled with a scenic wisdom difficult to find in Mexican theater in general. We can boast of great actresses perhaps more than actors. We have a list of actresses with immense, stupendous artistic abilities. But something happens to me when I see Laura Almela on stage that immediately shortens the list. It happens to me when I see, for example, Susan Sarandon, Catherine Deneuve, but, above all, Meryl Streep; with the latter, the language of what is said (the dialogues, let’s say) becomes a porous point full of holes. This type of actor has the enormous capacity to fill with subtexts, to create a train of thought that looks like a thousand-page cake where each layer becomes more and more complex and exciting for the viewer to decipher.

And what can be said about the language of the NOT said? Actors of the stature of Almela (the Austrian Klaus Maria Brandauer comes to mind) understand pauses and silences as a territory of infinite possibilities of discursive construction and complexity. And they use them to the maximum to give us unfathomable characters that can keep a sharpened viewer (“emancipated” Ranciére would say) in suspense and co-creating a thousand conjectures.

Sweetness is a new text by the impeccable playwright David Olguín, Laura Almela’s life partner, moreover, with whom he has traveled through various obsessions. On this occasion she is accompanied on the scene by the young Daphne Keller who faces the teacher Almela in a duel from which she does not come out badly. This work explores the complex mother-daughter relationships where a husband-father has had the opportunity to tell her version but the mother has remained silent. Don’t miss it (El Milagro Theater, check billboard).

Call-boy

The resource of the absent character

A resource that I find exciting in dramatic writing is that of the “absent character.” Element that can be a catalyst or anecdotal reference; or, as in Sweetness, a determining influence or motor of the drama. In this case, his physical absence is a mere resource, since it continues to twist the destiny of the two female characters.