Surprise yourself with the EXPENSIVE gift that Pepe Aguilar gave his wife for their 25 years of MARRIAGE

Someone who definitely has no eyes for another woman is Pepe Aguilarbecause in addition to the fact that he has always been very much in love with his beautiful wifenow that in this 2022 he meets 25 years of marriage with Aneliz Álvarez, did not skimp and decided to give her a expensive gift estimated to be worth several thousand dollars.

It should be remembered that the love between Pepe Aguilar and his wife It began after he met her when she appeared at the casting for a video clip of her brother Toño Aguilar, since from that moment the singer knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Aneliz, because when he saw her he considered her a beautiful woman , so despite his shyness, he was encouraged to ask her out, and since then they have not separated.

The next wedding anniversary is in the next month of October, however, Pepe Aguilar He chose to get ahead of himself a little and shared on his social networks that he bought from gift to its wife for the 25 years of marriage an awesome clock from an exclusive jewelry house, although it should be mentioned that he took the opportunity to buy one himself and thus not be uneven.

Although the value of each watch is not known, it is estimated that the gift It’s worth several thousand dollars, as the striking accessory features dozens of green and white gemstones, which appear to be diamonds. This jewel was designed by Pristine Jewelers, a house that has made exclusive designs for celebrities such as Cardi B, Floyd Maywether, Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey.

It is in this impressive way that the regional Mexican singer has begun the various surprises that he has prepared for his wife and mother of his children Aneliz, Leonardo and Ángela, since it is known that Pepe wants to “throw the house out the window” and celebrate the 25 years of marriage with the love of his life.