super savings of $80 thousand in your piggy bank

If you are determined that your finance personal stay solid so you don’t have a hard time making ends meet or fortnight and give you the salaryyou have to prioritize the expenses you have throughout that period, putting the amount of your main income -your payroll- and the additional ones if you have them, in your monthly budgetto distribute these economic resources among your fixed expenses, the payment of your financial commitments and also for your piggy bank.

If you have a savings account in your bank, so much the better, because that way your funds will be protected in a safe place, but it will also generate returns according to the interest rate offered by the financial institution, to counteract the effects of inflation or even make your money grow. In case you don’t have one or a little pocket to open one, with the 40-week savings challenge you can build a super piggy bank of 80 thousand pesos.

Although it is a test to pass, what you will demonstrate is simply that having savings is not impossible, and that in an established time from the beginning you can begin to follow this habit and then continue applying it in your financial life so that you have that support that help you prevent hiring a debt out of your possibilities when an unforeseen event suddenly arises.

By following this disciplined payment scheme, your piggy bank will soon be filled with 80,000 pesos in less time than you imagine. (My Pocket)



Throughout the challenge you will have to take charge of doing the following contributions as indicated in the following table that it will be convenient for you to transcribe by hand in your notebook or even print it so that you always have it physically at hand to check how much you have to pay each week.

We also recommend the 3-week challenge, do you want 8 thousand pesos in your piggy bank soon?

The importance of having payment scheme from the beginning of the challenge lies in the fact that the installments that make it up are always different, because from the moment you make the initial contribution of one thousand pesos you start with an upward trend to improve your savings capacity by adding $100 in each new contribution compared to the previous one so that little by little you can deposit a larger amount without resent it because the routine will prepare you so that you acquire the habit naturally.

It is in week twelve that the rhythm of the increases relaxes and the weekly sum of $50 will keep the size of the contributions growing, but with a more relaxed intensity and after week 21 you will subtract those 50 pesos instead of adding, to that deposits from now on become more accessible and continue strengthening the constant activity of paying in your little pig so that when you make your final contribution of $1,150 you can already recover the prize inside.

We suggest you read Steps so that WhatsApp does not fill your memory with multimedia files

When you have completed this challenge, there will be no more excuses not to open that savings accountbut neither to avoid maintaining the habit, as part of your lifestyle and thus keep your finances always in shape.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Savings Out of My Pocket section.