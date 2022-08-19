Student writes class notes in a book inside Minecraft

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.19.2022 11:32:30





A couple of weeks ago a trend started that has become the favorite of TikTok users, It consists of using the audio of one of the SpongeBob episodes in which the protagonist of the animated series reacts in amazement.

This trend consists of showing unusual situations for everyday life, thanks to this audio Endless videos have come to light that have gone viral because of how funny they are.

This time, user @jr_perezzz recorded one of his classmates taking notes in a very unusual way. In the video you can see that a person is giving class in front of a blackboardwhile everyone takes notes in their notebooks, except one of them.

The boy writes down on his computer, the curious thing is that he does it within one of the most famous video games in history, Minecraft. Within this open world game you can ‘craft’ books and write inside them, that’s how the young man wrote, leaving behind any notepad.

“Surely he was playing out of nowhere, the teacher began to dictate and opened his book hahahaha”, “the true “romanticize the study”, “He chose to be happy”, “I did that for an exam and it works even better than the traditional method”, “How creative,” wrote some comments on the platform.

jk