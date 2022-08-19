Stockings worn by Camila Cabello, Macarena Achaga, Becky G and Anitta

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a hot summer season or a cold winter season, give your legs a sensual and sophisticated touch with these pieces worn by Camila Cabello, Macarena Achaga, Becky G, Sofia Carson and Anitta! Dare to dress up in our favorite stocking options that celebrities already wear to cover their legs in style.

1. MeMoi Stockings: Have fun and give a jovial touch to your image with this model that integrates a divine pattern of polka dots, the dot print that has fascinated celebrities this season and that will make your legs look very stylish. Price $8.75

Walmart

2. Hot Topic Womens Stockings: We love that this wonderful model mixes the sensuality of cut outs, the trend worn by celebrities in a fresh way this summer with a feminine touch for their decorative bows. Price $9.03 (Original $12.90)

Hot Topic

3. Nasty Gal Stockings: No matter what month of the year, spice up your look and wear celebrity florals this spring, summer, fall and winter alike by adding this special model that has a very cool effect. vintage and modern alike. Price $8 (Original $20)

Nasty Gal

4. Pretty Little Thing Womens Stockings: Dress the transparent fashion for less than $45 like the famous ones and do it with a piece that you can wear all year long, since this model is ideal to wear formally and casually. Price $11 (Original $18)

pretty little thing

5. Asos Design Tights: Let the heart trend be your new obsession and give a very girly touch to any outfit you manage to throw together with these tights that add the celeb heart fashion you’ll love to wear. Price $12

asos

6. Hane’s Womens Tights: There is no doubt that Anitta wears a model similar to this one with a reflective effect that is essential if you want to dress fresh with the satin clothes worn by celebrities inside and outside the red carpet or if you just want to give a very beautiful touch to your legs. Price $13

Kohl’s

7. MeMoi Stockings: Get out of the conventional and take risks with the zebra print worn by celebrities, especially if you want something different and you are one of the women who loves the Animal Print and they can’t stop using it daily. Price $24

Macy’s

8. Walmart Womens Tights: raise all your total looks black as Camila Cabello does with this trio of lace pieces that you can use in a sophisticated way if you wear them with translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones. Price $12.99 (Original $17.99)

Walmart

9. Hot Topic Stockings: Wear the latest fashion statement and fall in love with butterflies like celebrities with these beautiful fashion pieces that will adorn your legs with one of the most beautiful beings in wildlife. Price $9.03 (Original $12.90)

Hot Topic

10. Nasty Gal Stockings for Women: Give a very modern touch to your work clothes and implement this wonderful model when dressing with those divine shirt dresses, ideal for transitioning from home office to the office. Price $10 (Original $20)

Nasty Gal

11. Tights From Pretty Little Thing: take note of Becky G and invest in this ideal complement for the legs of women who love shine. This fishnet design features sparkling rhinestones that is perfect to wear with your sparkling crystal jewelry for daily sparkle. Price $17 (Original $25)

pretty little thing

12. Tights for Women by Asos Design: It’s time to feel daring and very sexy while you cover your legs from the cold with these tights that bring out your wild side with the leopard print like the ones worn by the famous. Price $18

asos

13. Simply Vera Vera Wang Stockings: Autumn is coming, and with this date cold days also arrive, but don’t worry and leave the house wearing this design like Sofia Carson’s that will look amazing with the knitted dresses that celebs love to wear all year round.Price $14.40 (Original $18)

Kohl’s

14. Natori Womens Stockings: Follow in the footsteps of Macarena Achaga and add a sensual touch to your wardrobe with these lace tights that you can combine with the white boots that celebrities wear 24/7 and match their entire wardrobe. Price $32

Macy’s

