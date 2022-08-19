Steven Spielberg shoots his first music video, a single shot with an iPhone | Entertainment

At 75 years old, the best and most influential film director working, continues to try new experiences.

The great steven spielberg debuted with his first musical last year, West Side Story, but so far I had never shot a music video for a singer or group.

That for your first solo debut album, Spielberg agrees to shoot the music video, It’s something that doesn’t happen every day.

It is what has happened to Marcus Mumford, the leader of the folk rock band Mumford & Sons, who makes his solo debut with this single called cannibalshot in one take by himself steven spielberg, using… an iPhone. Here you can see it:

The video has a few curiosities. We do not know what the relationship between Marcus Mumford and Spielberg is, if it is a simple contract, or if it is a “friend’s favor”. But it is a debut for both.

Accustomed to super productions full of special effects or to the most intimate films with luxurious settings, it surprises the austerity of the video clip: a high school gym, a stage, and a black-and-white foreground receding into a pan.

The funniest thing is how the music video was shot. As we can see in the opening photo of the news, steven spielbergsitting in a chair with wheels, use an iPhone to record the video while his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, who is also the producer and art director of the video, acts as a “dolly grip”: she pulls the chair back to open the shot.

Here it plays an essential role the iPhone image stabilization system, which makes tracking completely smooth. We do not know the model, but the logical thing is that it is an iPhone 13 (analysis).

It is a simple and intimate video clip. But it has the signature of Steven Spielberg, and surely that helps the promotion of the album (self-titled) by Marcus Mumford. A good example is that he has gotten us to make a news with his musical debut…

Fortunately, Spielberg is not going to devote himself to music, and will continue shooting movies. His next premiere is The Fabelmansa semi-biographical film that will tell the childhood of the great director.