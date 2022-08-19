Steven Spielberg Says He Saw The Squidward Game in Three Days and Loved It

The squid game 100% is about to celebrate a year since its release and there are many fans who are still waiting for a second season. Dong-hyuk Hwang, writer and director of the series, recently met with dead line and revealed something that could be one of the luckiest things in his career: he spoke personally with Steven Spielberg, who confessed that he saw Squid Game in just three days and that he really enjoyed it.

Do not miss: Merlina: Netflix releases the trailer for the long-awaited series of Los Locos Addams

Netflix’s South Korean hit arrived quietly on September 17 and soon became the most watched in 94 countries, beating other high-caliber productions such as Sex Education – 100% or The Paper House – 80%. Everyone started talking about The Squid Game and even mimicking the dynamics; memes and conversations became plentiful, further increasing play numbers on the platform.

Produced entirely on Netflix South Korea, The Squid Game presents us with the story of a poor man with huge debts, who ends up joining a deadly competition in order to win a fortune and solve all his problems. The dynamics of the games are specially designed to end the lives of the participants, so he will have to do his best not to end up with a bullet in the head.

Squid Game It was an absolute success from the start. The whole world went crazy over this series and it didn’t take long for it to become the most watched product in Netflix history, a completely unexpected achievement that brought fame and fortune to all involved. Dong-hyukwho worked for years on the script for the series, is very happy that Spielberg praised your effort

We invite you to read: Study Confirms Audiences Now Watch More Streaming Content Than Cable TV

Steven Spielberg was my idol filmmaker growing up. Who doesn’t admire his work? We all grew up watching ET and Jaws. And he was also the director of the board of directors of the USC that I went to. So meeting him and sharing a conversation was the most memorable moment for me in this entire season of promotions and awards. And he said that he saw Squid Game and finished it in three days and really enjoyed it. So, I was very happy to hear that.

This is not the first time steven spielberg talk about The Squid Game. During his time on the Producers Guild Awards panel (via GamesRadar) declared that the series is a triumph of the small screen and the world of entertainment, an innovation that changes the rules of the game; In addition, he thanked Ted Sarandoschief content officer of Netflix, for making it possible.

The squid game appears and changes math completely for all of us. Thanks, Ted. A long time ago, it was the national stars that attracted the public to the cinema. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star in entire mini-series, they can be in movies.

The red giant of streaming announced a few months ago that the second season is already being written, however, it is quite a complicated job. The creative team must play their cards very well if they are to develop a successful sequel. It would be sad if the new chapters did not live up to the first ones and were not able to exceed the reproduction numbers. South Korean culture achieved a new triumph in its mission to spread to the rest of the world and it does so through the children’s games of its country.

You may also be interested in: Cabinet of Curiosites, series by Guillermo del Toro, presents its new trailer