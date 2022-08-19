Steven Spielberg saw The Squid Game in just 3 days and “enjoyed it a lot,” says the showrunner of the series

Although it started out somewhat unnoticed, a few days after its premiere, The Squid Game became one of the biggest hits of Netflixso it is not surprising that the platform has renewed the series with a season 2 and is even going to make a reality show of The Squid Game.

Originally conceived as a movie, The Squid Game is inspired by Dong-hyuk’s own financial struggles during the Great Recession. telling the story of Seong Gi-hun, an outcast who, after losing his job and family, has become a lazy father to his daughter and an irresponsible son to his mother.

Racking up one debt after another, Gi-hun’s luck seems to change when he is invited to win money by playing against a man, who then offers him to join a much larger game in a compound cut off from the world where he will have to compete, either alone or on his own. as a team, in six children’s games.

The winner of the 456 contestants will walk away with billions of won as prizes, while the losers will be eliminated in one shot.. Seong Gi-hun bets his life, but if he wins he could have it fixed forever.

Its enjoyable development and the originality of the tests made millions of people around the world hooked on the series and devoured it in record time, including the acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

This was revealed in a recent interview with Deadline Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of The Squid Game. While talking about the series, at one point the showrunner commented that he admires Spielberg and was very excited when the director of Jurassic Park confessed that his series was seen in just three days and “he really enjoyed it.”

“Steven Spielberg was my idol filmmaker growing up. Who doesn’t admire his work? We all grew up watching ET and Jaws. And he was also the head of the USC board of directors that I went to.

So meeting him and sharing a conversation was the most memorable moment for me in this entire season of promotions and awards. And he said he watched The Squid Game and finished it in three days and really enjoyed it.. I was very happy to hear that,” Dong-hyuk stated.

It’s no secret that Steven Spielberg is a huge fan of The Squid Game.since a few months ago the filmmaker explained why the Netflix series has changed the industry for the better.

“The squid game comes along and completely changes math for all of us. A long time ago, it was national stars that brought audiences to the movies. Today it’s interesting, unknown people can star in entire miniseries, they can be in movies,” he said. at the time Spielberg.

Although season 2 of The Squid Game progresses, there is still time for us to enjoy it, because its creator believes that the episodes of The Squid Game season 2 will not be available in the Netflix catalog until the end of 2023 or 2024.