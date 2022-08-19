Source Close to Brad Pitt Suggests Angelina Jolie Is “Inflicting Pain” on Actor After FBI Document Leaked

The leak of the FBI documents, detailing the alleged fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aboard a private jet in 2016, “has no other purpose than to inflict pain,” a source close to Pitt told reporters. The Independent.

The documents, obtained by rolling stone Y puckinclude Jolie’s detailed account of Pitt’s alleged outburst that occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

The source seemed to hint that Jolie’s team was behind the leak, writing: “Both parties have had this information for nearly six years, so submitting an anonymous FOIA request for the information you already have, and that has been used in previous legal proceedings, it has no other purpose than to inflict pain.”

The Independent has contacted Jolie’s representatives for comment.

According to the documents, Jolie told the FBI that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by the head,” shook her, “pushed her against the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The Maleficent actress also claimed that Pitt consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight and “poured beer over [Jolie] and the blanket he was under.” When the plane landed, she said it had sustained $25,000 worth of damage from spilled red wine.

Elsewhere in the documents, Pitt is alleged to have told Jolie that one of their children “looked like a goddamn Columbine kid” and that she was “ruining the family.”

Read more shocking details of the report here.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (PA Archive)

No charges were filed after an investigation into the incident “due to various factors,” it reported. rolling stone.

In 2016, Pitt denied allegations that he abused one of his sons on the private jet.

Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 and her divorce petition listed her separation date as September 15, the day after the jet incident.

Since then, they have been involved in many court cases, including a custody case for their six children, three of whom are adopted.